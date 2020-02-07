Harmanpreet Kaur believes upcoming T20 World Cup can revolutionise the women's game further

Kaur also spoke about the changing dynamics of modern-day women's cricket

Harmanpreet Kaur believes that the upcoming ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in Australia has the potential to revolutionise women’s cricket, whilst also admitting that the showpiece event is going to a closely-contested affair.

The Indian women’s cricket team is currently playing a tri-series along with Australia and England Down Under, with the series serving as perfect preparation for the Indian women ahead of the big tournament which is slated to kick off on 21st February.

"It wasn't so long ago that a par score in T20 cricket was 120 or 130. Now, that's not enough. Teams are looking much more confident and trying to get bigger scores on the board," said Harmanpreet.

"It's that change in the mindset that means performances are getting better across the board and the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 has the potential to revolutionise the game even further."

Alluding to her statement wherein she speaks about the changed mindset of teams in modern cricket, the 30-year-old also spoke about India’s strengths heading into the tournament and singled out the Women in Blue’s spin bowling department as their biggest weapon.

Kaur is confident of exploiting her spinners’ strength to the maximum and also revealed that the team will be looking up to these spinners to get give them momentum-shifting breakthroughs or when their backs are against the wall in a game.

"All of the teams have strengths – but so do we. Our strength is spin. We’re always looking to find a way to integrate spinners into our team and even now, we’re assessing our plans and how we can exploit that strength. Our bowlers are always looking for the wicket-taking delivery and when we have our backs to the wall, they produce for us,” the skipper added.