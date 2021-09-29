Harmanpreet Kaur ruled out of pink-ball Test against Australia women

In a heartbreaking development for Indian cricket fans, Harmanpreet Kaur is set to miss the upcoming day-night Test match between India women and Australia women because of a thumb injury.

The Punjab-based all-rounder missed the recently-concluded ODI series between India women and Australia women due to the same reason.

While Harmanpreet was expected to be fit for the pink-ball fixture, skipper Mithali Raj confirmed in the pre-match press conference that the Indian women's cricket team will take the field tomorrow without Kaur.

Harmanpreet Kaur has played three Test matches in her career so far. She has scored 38 runs at an average of 7.60, while her batting strike rate is close to 36. With her right-arm off-break, Kaur has picked up nine wickets, all of them coming in one match.

Kaur has been an important member of the Indian women's cricket team in white-ball formats.

Although she has not played a big knock for the country in whites so far, she has the experience under her belt that can make a major difference in an international match.

Her absence will impact the Indian women's cricket team's chances of winning the pink-ball Test against Australia women.

Harmanpreet Kaur is expected to captain India women in the T20I series against Australia women

While Harmanpreet Kaur has been ruled out of the pink-ball Test starting tomorrow at Carrara Oval, she is likely to return for the T20I series against Australia women. Kaur is the skipper of the Indian T20I squad.

The all-rounder will be keen to regain full fitness soon as she also signed with the Melbourne Renegades Women for the upcoming Women's Big Bash League earlier today. It will be interesting to see how Kaur performs upon her return.

