Harmanpreet Kaur's captaincy future needs to be reviewed, reckons Shantha Rangaswamy

Harmanpreet Kaur had a miserable T20 World Cup with the bat

India suffered a crushing 85-run defeat at the hands of Australia in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup final. The hosts managed to score a mammoth 184-4 and in reply, India were bundled out for just 99, handing a victory and a fifth World T20 title to Australia.

Former Indian women's captain Shantha Rangaswamy was extremely disappointed with India's performance in the final and was especially gutted to see the batting line-up fall apart in the match. She also was critical about the captaincy of Harmanpreet Kaur, who had a terrible World Cup with the bat.

“I am very disappointed that such high calibre batters like Smriti, Jemimah, Harman did not click at all. It was a consistent failure of Harman, Smriti, Jemimah and Veda,” Shantha told PTI.

“I am sure she (Harmanpreet) will know when to give up captaincy and it is time for her review her captaincy. She is a mature person because she definitely is needed in the team much more as a batter than captain, especially in T20s," she further added.

On the other hand, Shantha was extremely pleased with the way 16-year-old Shafali Verma batted throughout the tournament, only failing in the final. She believes that with more experience, Verma will become even more prolific as a batter.

India had batted first in all four games of the league stage and thus chasing in the final, and that too a score like 184, was always going to be difficult, according to Shantha.