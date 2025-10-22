Harmanpreet Kaur vs Sophie Devine - comparing their ODI stats ahead of IND vs NZ Women's World Cup 2025 match

India Women skipper Harmanpreet Kaur hit some much-needed form in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match against England in Indore on Sunday, October 19. The 36-year-old began her campaign with disappointing scores of 21, 19, nine and 22 before smashing a half-century against England Women.

England won the toss and opted to bat first against England at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. They put up 288-8 on the board. In the chase, Smriti Mandhana top-scored with 88 off 94 balls, while skipper Harmanpreet contributed a run-a-ball 70. The Indian captain struck 10 fours in her knock, but the Women in Blue choked at the death to lose the match by four runs.

Harmanpreet will be hoping for much better luck when India Women face New Zealand Women at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Thursday, October 23. Ahead of the key clash, we compare the Indian captain's stats with that of New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine. Incidentally, both the veteran batters have played 157 ODI matches each.

Harmanpreet Kaur vs Sophie Devine - Who has more runs and a better average in ODIs?

In 157 ODIs, Harmanpreet has scored 4,290 runs at an average of 36.98 and a strike rate of 76.70. Of her runs, 1,025 have come in 28 matches against England at an average of 46.59. She has also scored 811 runs in 27 matches against South Africa (average 50.68) and 749 runs in 25 ODIs against Australia (average 35.66). In 19 ODIs against New Zealand, she has 482 runs (average 34.42).

In 157 ODIs, Devine has notched up 4,250 runs at an average of 32.94 and a strike rate of 85.18. Of her runs, 834 have come in 37 matches against England at an average of 26.06. The 36-year-old has also scored 775 runs in 41 matches against Australia (average 25), 481 runs in 13 matches against Pakistan (average 43.72) and 477 runs in 19 ODIs against India (average 28.05).

Harmanpreet Kaur vs Sophie Devine - Who has more hundreds in ODIs?

Harmanpreet has seven hundreds and 21 half-centuries to her name in one-dayers. Her best of 171* came off 115 balls against Australia Women in Derby in the 2017 World Cup. The iconic knock featured 20 fours and seven sixes. Of her other six tons, three have come against England and one each against Bangladesh, South Africa and West Indies.

Player Matches Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Harmanpreet Kaur 157 4,290 36.98 76.70 171* 7 21 Sophie Devine 157 4,250 32.94 85.18 145 9 18

(Harmanpreet Kaur vs Sophie Devine - ODI batting stats comparison)

Devine has nine hundreds and 18 half-centuries to her name in ODIs. Her best of 145 came off 131 balls against South Africa in Cuttack in the 2013 World Cup. The innings featured 13 fours and six sixes. Of her other eight tons, two each have come against England and West Indies and one each against Australia, Ireland, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Harmanpreet Kaur vs Sophie Devine - Who has a better record with the bat as ODI captain?

Harmanpreet has led India in 44 ODIs. As captain, she has scored 1,553 runs at an average of 44.37 and a strike rate of 88.84. The right-handed batter has struck four tons and seven fifties while leading India. When not captaining the team in ODIs, she averages 33.79 from 113 matches.

Player Matches Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Harmanpreet Kaur 44 1,553 44.37 88.84 143* 4 7 Sophie Devine 54 1,707 34.14 87.31 137 4 6

(Harmanpreet Kaur vs Sophie Devine - ODI batting stats comparison as captains)

Devine has led New Zealand in 54 matches. As ODI captain, she has scored 1,707 runs at an average of 34.14 and a strike rate of 87.31. The Kiwi legend has struck four hundreds and six fifties while leading the side. When not captaining New Zealand in ODIs, she averages 32.18 from 103 matches.

Harmanpreet Kaur vs Sophie Devine - Who has a better record in the ODI World Cup?

Harmanpreet has played 31 matches in the Women's World Cup, scoring 1,017 runs at an average of 46.22 and a strike rate of 93.13. She has smashed three tons and five fifties in the ICC event. Apart from her 171* in the 2017 semifinal against Australia, he also scored 107* against England at the Brabourne Stadium (2013) and 109 against West Indies in Hamilton (2022).

Player Matches Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Harmanpreet Kaur 31 1,017 46.22 93.13 171* 3 5 Sophie Devine 30 929 38.70 92.99 145 3 4

(Harmanpreet Kaur vs Sophie Devine - ODI stats comparison in World Cups)

Devine has played 30 matches in the Women's World Cup and has scored 929 runs at an average of 38.70 and a strike rate of 92.99. The 36-year-old has three hundreds and four half-centuries in the ICC event. Apart from her 145 against the Proteas in 2013, she also scored 108 against West Indies in Mount Maunganui (2022) and 112 against Australia in Indore in the ongoing edition.

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More

