Harsha Bhogle picks three favorite childhood Indian team players on Twitter

With all the cricketing events coming to a standstill, renowned cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle took to Twitter to pick his three favourite childhood players. Firstly, Bhogle mentioned the three players he was always in awe of: Sunil Gavaskar, Gundappa Viswanath, and Bishan Singh Bedi.

Bhogle then tagged three players for whom he had a special admiration towards and were his picks for the three favourites of his childhood: Tiger Pataudi (also known as Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi or Nawab of Pataudi), BS Chandrasekhar, and Syed Abid Ali.

Okay, there is a thread going around so let's play it too. Your 3 favourite players as a child? I was in awe of Gavaskar, Vishwanath & Bedi but for no particular cricketing reason, I was always drawn to these three. So my 3 are:

1. Tiger Pataudi

2. B S Chandrasekhar

3. Abid Ali — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 24, 2020

Harsha Bhogle's top pick, Nawab of Pataudi is considered as one of the best captains ever to have lead India. He captained India in 40 out of the 46 Tests. With an only vision in the left eye to bank upon, Pataudi helped India clinch their first overseas Test and series victory an in New Zealand in 1967. He was henceforth adjudged as the Wisden Cricketer of the Year. His double-century against England in the 1964 Delhi Test match remains one of his fondest memories.

Bhogle's second choice was legendary leg-spinner, BS Chandrasekhar. Chandrasekhar was part of the epic spin quartet comprising of Prasanna, Venkatraghavan and Bishen Singh Bedi. He bamboozled batsmen with sharp googlies, spitting leg-breaks and top-spinners. Sir Vivian Richards even went on to say that Chandrasekhar and Dennis Lillee were two of the most difficult bowlers he faced during his playing days.

The last pick was pace-allrounder Syed Abid Ali who made his debut in 1967. Ali was a genuine pacer going along with his ability to score decent runs. Apart from his heroics with the bat and the ball, Ali was also a livewire in the field. In 29 Tests and five ODIs, Ali claimed a total of 54 wickets and scored 111 international runs.