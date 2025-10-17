Harshit Rana or Prasidh Krishna - who should India pick for AUS vs IND 2025 1st ODI?

After a sensational stretch in T20Is and Tests, Team India will look to continue their excellent form in the ODI format when they take on Australia in a three-match series down under. The first of the three ODIs will be played in Perth on Sunday, October 19.The two teams are playing a bilateral ODI series for the first time since the 2023 World Cup, with much focus on the 2027 edition of the marquee event. Much of the build-up to the series has been about the return of the two batting stalwarts, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, in Indian colors.Yet, when it comes to team composition, there is very little to debate regarding the batting order. The selection headaches will likely start when India look to pick the specialist pacers in the XI between Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, and Prasidh Krishna.With the first ODI played in Perth, the Men in Blue are almost certain to include three of the four pacers in the lineup. Siraj and Arshdeep will likely be the first two picked between the four, with a close call between Harshit and Prasidh for the third seam-bowling option.On that note, we examine the various factors that could determine who India choose between Harshit Rana and Prasidh Krishna for their 11 for the series opener against Australia.#1 Current formThere is little to choose between Harshit Rana and Prasidh Krishna in terms of current form in ODIs. The former debuted for India only this year and was part of the triumphant 2025 Champions Trophy campaign.Harshit boasts 10 wickets in five ODIs thus far at an average of 20.70 and an economy of 5.69. Meanwhile, Prasidh's last ODI appearance came ironically in the previous India-Australia bilateral ODI series in 2023.Yet, the Karnataka pacer impressed in his most recent appearance for India in the final Test in England, picking up eight wickets across the two innings in the side's series-leveling win. Prasidh has impressive ODI numbers as well, with 29 wickets at an average of 25.58 in 17 matches.Harshit played the two 50-over games against Australia A for India A, picking up three wickets at an average of under 26. However, Prasidh enjoyed a better IPL 2025 season compared to Harshit, finishing with a league-leading 25 wickets at an economy of 8.27, against Harshit's 15 scalps at an economy of over 10.Thus, form and recency bias in 50-over cricket favor Harshit, while overall recent performances favor Prasidh.Edge: Tie#2 Who deserves the nod by the unwritten hierarchical rule?As fair or unfair as it may sound, close selections often come down to who is ahead currently in the pecking order. Should that be the case in the selection between Harshit Rana and Prasidh Krishna, the former must get the nod in the playing XI for the Perth encounter.As mentioned earlier, Harshit was part of the Indian ODI squad in their most recent assignment in the Champions Trophy in February and March. While he played in only two out of the five matches, the tall pacer only helped his case with four wickets at an average of 15.25 and an economy of under four.On the other hand, Prasidh hasn't played an ODI in over two years despite his impressive overall numbers. Furthermore, both pacers have played only Tests (two for Harshit and one for Prasidh) in Australia and have no white-ball international experience down under to tilt the scales one way or the other.Yet, Harshit has played one of his two Tests in Perth, so adapting to the unique pace and bounce at the venue could be easier compared to Prasidh.Edge: Harshit Rana#3 Better fitIndia's most likely playing XI for the Perth ODI could include all three all-rounders, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, and Washington Sundar at No. 6, 7, and 8. It leaves them with a major headache for the final three specialist bowler slots.Should they include Kuldeep Yadav as a third spinner, then both Harshit and Prasidh could miss out. Yet, if one of them plays over either Arshdeep or Siraj, it has to be the bowler more equipped at bowling with the new ball and in the death.Neither Prasidh nor Harshit is a specialist with the new ball and often come in as first-change even for their IPL sides. However, the former has proven himself to be a better death bowler and a versatile bowling option across conditions, especially in the most recent IPL.Yet, the other side of the coin is India picking Kuldeep as their second spinner and leaving out one of Axar or Sundar. In such a case, they will likely have a long tail with either Kuldeep or one of Harshit and Prasidh at No. 8.Here, Harshit should almost certainly get the nod, given his better big-hitting ability compared to Prasidh. While neither has proven much with the willow at the international level, the former boasts an impressive first-class batting average of 31.18, compared to Prasidh's 8.91.Harshit also inarguably passes the eye-test as the better lower-order tonker compared to Prasidh, meaning he should get the nod should India field Kuldeep and three pacers.Thus, it is safe to say that unless India fields only two specialist pacers in the 11, Harshit is a better fit for any other combination, thanks to his batting ability.Edge: Harshit RanaConclusionTo conclude, Harshit Rana's more recent selections in the ODI squad should inarguably tilt things in his favor in the race with Prasidh Krishna. While the latter has been in excellent form in the other formats and offers more versatility with the white-ball, Harshit's tonking ability with the bat enables India to play a variety of combinations for the Perth ODI.Verdict: Team India must pick Harshit Rana over Prasidh Krishna for the first ODI against Australia.