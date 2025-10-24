Harshit Rana vs Arshdeep Singh - comparing their stats after 7 ODIs

Young Team India pacer Harshit Rana has been in the spotlight for the last few days, even since his selection in both the ODI and T20Is squads for the ongoing tour of Australia. Some experts like Kris Srikkanth have been extremely vocal in their criticism over the KKR fast bowler's selection in the Indian team.
Harshit has been part of both of the one-dayers in the ongoing three-match series in Australia. The 23-year-old registered figures of 0-27 from four overs in the first one-dayer in Perth. In the second ODI in Adelaide, he claimed 2-59 from eight overs. This was after contributing 24* off 18 with the willow.
Harshit has so far featured in seven ODIs. Ahead of the third India vs Australia one-dayer in Sydney on Saturday, October 25, we compare his stats with that of Arshdeep Singh after the left-arm seamer had also played seven ODIs.
Harshit Rana vs Arshdeep Singh - Who has more wickets and a better average after 7 ODIs?
In seven ODIs, Harshit has picked up 12 wickets at an average of 24.41. Of his ODI scalps so far, six have come in three matches against England at an average of 24.33. He has also picked up three wickets in one match against Bangladesh (average 10.33), two wickets in two matches against Australia (average 43) and one scalp in one ODI against Pakistan (average 30).
After seven ODIs, Arshdeep had also claimed 12 wickets at an average of 19.25. Of his one-day scalps, 10 came in three matches against South Africa at an average of 9.50. He also picked up two wickets in one ODI against Sri Lanka at an average of 23.50. Further, in three ODIs (two innings) against New Zealand, the left-arm pacer had failed to claim a wicket.
Harshit Rana vs Arshdeep Singh - Who has a better economy rate after 7 ODIs?
After seven ODIs, Harshit has an economy rate of 6.06. He has an economy rate of 7.16 in two matches against Australia and 6.95 in three matches against England. Further, the right-arm pacer has an economy rate of 4.04 in one ODI against Bangladesh and 3.91 in one ODI against Pakistan.
After seven one-dayers, Arshdeep had an economy rate of 4.79. The 26-year-old had an economy rate of 3.51 in three ODIs against South Africa and 6.75 in three ODIs against New Zealand. Also, the Team India pacer had an economy rate of 5.87 in one match against Sri Lanka.
Harshit Rana vs Arshdeep Singh - Who has more four-wicket hauls after 7 ODIs?
Harshit is yet to pick up a four-wicket haul in ODIs. His best of 3-31 came against Bangladesh in Dubai in the Champions Trophy in February this year. The 23-year-old KKR pacer also claimed 3-53 against England in Nagpur in February 2025.
(Harshit vs Arshdeep - ODI bowling stats comparison after seven matches)
After seven ODIs, Arshdeep had one four-fer and one five-fer to his credit. The left-arm pacer's best of 5-37 was registered against South Africa in Johannesburg in December 2023. During the same series, the Punjab Kings star claimed 4-30 against the Proteas in Paarl.
Harshit Rana vs Arshdeep Singh - Who has a better record in wins after 7 ODIs?
Harshit has been part of five ODIs that the Men in Blue have won. In winning causes, he has picked up 10 wickets at an average of 20.70 and an economy rate of 5.69. In two matches that India have lost with him in the playing XI, the fast bowler has claimed two scalps, averaging 43 at an economy rate of 7.16.
(Harshit vs Arshdeep - ODI bowling stats comparison in wins after seven matches)
Of his first seven ODIs, Arshdeep featured in two matches that India won. In winning causes, he claimed nine wickets at an average of 7.44 and an economy rate of 3.52, with one five-fer and one four-fer. In two matches that India lost, he picked up one wicket, averaging 96. Arshdeep claimed two wickets in a tied game.
