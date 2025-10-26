Harshit Rana vs Jasprit Bumrah - comparing their stats after 8 ODIs

Young Team India pacer Harshit Rana starred with the ball in the third ODI against Australia in Sydney on Saturday, October 25. The right-arm fast bowler registered figures of 4-39 from 8.4 overs as the Men in Blue bowled out the Aussies for 236 in 46.4 overs after being asked to field first. Harshit's four-wicket haul went a long way in India registering a consolation nine-wicket triumph in Sydney.

The 23-year-old got his first wicket when Shreyas Iyer pulled off a stunning catch, running back from backward point to dismiss Alex Carey (24). Mitchell Owen (1) was then caught at first slip off a pacy delivery. Next, Harshit dismissed Cooper Connolly (23) as the batter flat-batted one to wide long-off. The Indian pacer's fourth wicket came when he knocked over Josh Hazlewood (0).

Harshit has featured in eight ODIs so far. In the wake of his impressive bowling effort in Sydney against Australia, we compare his stats with that of Jasprit Bumrah after the latter had also played eight one-day matches.

Harshit Rana vs Jasprit Bumrah - Who has more wickets and a better average after 8 ODIs?

In eight ODIs, Harshit has claimed 16 wickets at an average of 20.75. Of his scalps, six have come in three matches against Australia at an average of 20.83. He has also picked up six wickets in three ODIs against England (average 24.33), three wickets in one game against Bangladesh (average 10.33) and one wicket in one match against Pakistan (average 30).

After eight ODIs, Bumrah had 17 wickets to his name at an average of 14.64. Of his scalps after eight matches, nine came in three matches against Zimbabwe at an average of 8.55. The right-arm pacer had also picked up six wickets in four matches against New Zealand (average 22) and two wickets in one ODI match against Australia (average 20).

Harshit Rana vs Jasprit Bumrah - Who has a better economy rate after 8 ODIs?

After eight one-dayers, Harshit has an economy rate of 5.82. The 23-year-old has an economy rate of 6.04 in three ODIs against Australia and 6.95 in three matches against England. Further, he has an economy rate of 4.04 in one match against Bangladesh and 3.91 in one game against Pakistan.

After eight ODIs, Bumrah had an economy rate of 3.63. The fast bowler had an economy rate of 4.04 in four matches against New Zealand, 2.98 in three one-dayers against Zimbabwe and 4 in one ODI against Australia.

Harshit Rana vs Jasprit Bumrah - Who has more four-wicket hauls after 8 ODIs?

Harshit has one four-wicket haul to his name in ODIs, which came against Australia in Sydney on Saturday. He also claimed 3-31 came against Bangladesh in Dubai in the 2025 Champions Trophy and 3-53 against England in Nagpur in February 2025 during the three-match ODI series.

Player Wickets Average Economy BBI 4w 5w Harshit Rana 16 20.75 5.82 4-39 1 0 Jasprit Bumrah 17 14.64 3.63 4-22 2 0

(Harshit vs Bumrah - ODI bowling stats comparison after eight matches)

After eight ODIs, Bumrah had two four-fers to his credit. His best at that stage was 4-22, which came against Zimbabwe in Harare in June 2016. The right-arm pacer had also picked 4-28 in the same series at the same venue and 3-35 against New Zealand in Delhi in October 2016.

Harshit Rana vs Jasprit Bumrah - Who has a better record in wins after 8 ODIs?

Harshit has been part of six ODIs that Team India have won. In winning causes, he has claimed 14 wickets at an average of 17.57 and an economy rate of 5.46. In two ODIs that the Men in Blue have lost with him in the playing XI, the pacer has picked up two wickets at an average of 43 and an economy rate of 7.16.

Player Matches Wickets Average Economy BBI 4w 5w Harshit Rana 6 14 17.57 5.46 4-39 1 0 Jasprit Bumrah 7 14 15.28 3.65 4-22 2 0

(Harshit vs Bumrah - ODI bowling stats comparison in wins after eight matches)

Of his first eight ODIs, Bumrah was part of seven matches that Team India won. In winning causes, he picked up 14 wickets at an average of 15.28 and an economy rate of 3.65. In one match that Team India lost, he picked up three wickets at an average of 11.66 and an economy rate of 3.50.

