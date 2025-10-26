Harshit Rana vs Mohammad Shami - comparing their stats after 8 ODIs

Team India pacer Harshit Rana claimed a four-wicket haul as the Men in Blue beat Australia by nine wickets at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Saturday, October 25. By virtue of the thumping win, the visitors avoided a 3-0 whitewash in the series. Team India had earlier lost the Perth ODI by seven wickets [DLS method] and the Adelaide ODI by two wickets.

Ad

Harshit registered figures of 4-39 from 8.4 overs as India bowled out the Aussies for 236 in 46.4 overs after losing the toss and being asked to field first. There was some pressure on the youngster heading into the game. Former cricketers like Kris Srikkanth and Mohammad Kaif had criticized his selection after a couple of underwhelming performances.

Harshit has been part of eight one-day matches so far. Following his excellent performance in Sydney against Australia, we compare his stats with that of Mohammad Shami after the latter had also played eight ODI games.

Ad

Trending

Harshit Rana vs Mohammad Shami - Who has more wickets and a better average after 8 ODIs?

In eight one-dayers, Harshit has claimed 16 wickets at an impressive average of 20.75. Of his scalps, six have come in three ODIs against Australia, averaging 20.83. He has also picked up six wickets in three games against England (average 24.33). Further, the youngster has three scalps in one ODI against Bangladesh (average 10.33) and one wicket in one ODI against Pakistan (average 30).

Ad

Shami had a rather underwhelming start to his one-day career. After eight ODIs, he had just six wickets to his name at an average of 56.50. The right-arm pacer had picked up three wickets in four matches against England at an average of 56.50. He had also claimed two scalps in two ODIs against Zimbabwe (average 48.50) and one wicket in one match against Pakistan (average 23).

Harshit Rana vs Mohammad Shami - Who has a better economy rate after 8 ODIs?

After eight ODIs, Harshit has an economy rate of 5.82. The 23-year-old has an economy rate of 6.04 in three matches against Australia and 6.95 in three games against England. Further, the KKR pacer has an economy rate of 4.04 in one ODI against Bangladesh and 3.91 in one ODI against Pakistan.

Ad

After eight ODIs, Shami had an economy rate of 4.98. The Bengal pacer had an economy rate of 5.20 in four matches against England and 4.85 in two matches against Zimbabwe. Further, he had an economy rate of 2.55 in one match against Pakistan and 6.80 in one match against Sri Lanka.

Harshit Rana vs Mohammad Shami - Who has more four-wicket hauls after 8 ODIs?

Harshit has picked up one four-fer in his short ODI career. His best of 4-39 was registered against Australia in Sydney on Saturday. The young fast bowler also claimed 3-31 against Bangladesh in Dubai in the 2025 Champions Trophy and 3-53 against England in Nagpur in February 2025 in the three-match ODI series.

Ad

Player Wickets Average Economy BBI 4w 5w Harshit Rana 16 20.75 5.82 4-39 1 0 Mohammad Shami 6 56.50 4.98 1-23 0 0

Ad

(Harshit vs Shami - ODI bowling stats comparison after eight matches)

After eight ODIs, Shami did not have a four-wicket haul to his credit. His best at stage was 1-23, which came against Pakistan in Delhi in January 2013. The right-arm pacer had also claimed 1-23 against England in Ranchi in January 2013.

Harshit Rana vs Mohammad Shami - Who has a better record in wins after 8 ODIs?

Harshit has been part of six ODIs that India have won. In winning causes, he has claimed 14 wickets, averaging 17.57 at an economy rate of 5.46. In two ODIs that Team India have lost, the 23-year-old has picked up two scalps at an average of 43 and an economy rate of 7.16.

Ad

Player Matches Wickets Average Economy BBI 4w 5w Harshit Rana 6 14 17.57 5.46 4-39 1 0 Mohammad Shami 6 5 45 4.59 1-23 0 0

Ad

(Harshit vs Shami - ODI bowling stats comparison in wins after eight matches)

Of his first eight one-day matches, Shami was part of six matches that Team India won. In winning causes, he claimed five wickets, averaging 45 at an economy rate of 4.59. In two matches that India lost, he picked up one wicket at an average of 114 and an economy rate of 6.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news