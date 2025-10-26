Harshit Rana vs Mohammed Siraj - comparing their stats after 8 ODIs

Young Team India fast bowler Harshit Rana impressed with a four-wicket haul in the third ODI against Australia in Sydney on Saturday, October 25. After the Aussies decided to bat first in the game, the right-arm pacer registered figures of 4-39 from 8.4 overs as the hosts were bowled out for 236 in 46.4 overs. The youngster had earlier claimed 2-59 from eight overs in Adelaide.

There were plenty of question marks over Harshit's inclusion in the Indian team for the ongoing white-ball tour of Australia. While he failed to make much of an impact with the ball in the first two ODIs, the 23-year-old came up with an impactful spell in Sydney, getting the scalps of Alex Carey (24), Mitchell Owen (1), Cooper Connolly (23) and Josh Hazlewood (0).

Harshit has featured in eight one-day games so far. Following his impressive spell against Australia in Sydney, we compare his stats with that of Mohammed Siraj after the latter had also played eight ODIs.

Harshit Rana vs Mohammed Siraj - Who has more wickets and a better average after 8 ODIs?

In eight ODIs, Harshit has picked up 16 wickets at an average of 20.75. Of his wickets, six have come in three games against Australia at an average of 20.83. He has also claimed six scalps in three matches against England (average 24.33), three wickets in one ODI against Bangladesh (average 10.33) and one wicket in one ODI against Pakistan (average 30).

After eight ODIs, Siraj had 11 wickets to his name at an average of 32. Of his scalps after eight matches, nine came in six matches against West Indies at an average of 23.33. He also picked up two wickets in one ODI against England at an average of 33.

Harshit Rana vs Mohammed Siraj - Who has a better economy rate after 8 ODIs?

After eight one-dayers, Harshit has an economy rate of 5.82. The young pace bowler has an economy rate of 6.04 in three ODIs against Australia and 6.95 in three ODIs against England. Also, the 23-year-old has an economy rate of 3.91 in one ODI against Pakistan and 4.04 in one game against Bangladesh.

After eight ODIs, Siraj had an economy rate of 5.17. The right-arm pacer had an economy rate of 4.28 in six ODIs against West Indies, 7.33 in one match against England and 7.60 in one game against Australia.

Harshit Rana vs Mohammed Siraj - Who has more four-wicket hauls after 8 ODIs?

Harshit has registered one-wicket haul in ODIs. His best of 4-39 came in the Sydney ODI against Australia on Saturday. He also picked up 3-31 came against Bangladesh in Dubai in the Champions Trophy earlier this year and 3-53 against England in Nagpur in February 2025 in the three-match one-day series.

Player Wickets Average Economy BBI 4w 5w Harshit Rana 16 20.75 5.82 4-39 1 0 Mohammed Siraj 11 32 5.17 3-29 0 0

(Harshit vs Siraj - ODI bowling stats comparison after eight matches)

After eight ODIs, Siraj did not have a four-wicket haul to his name. His best at that stage was 3-29, which came against West Indies in Ahmedabad in February 2022. He also claimed 2-14 against West Indies in Port of Spain in July 2022.

Harshit Rana vs Mohammed Siraj - Who has a better record in wins after 8 ODIs?

Harshit has featured in six one-dayers that India have won. In winning causes, he has picked up 14 wickets at an average of 17.57 and an economy rate of 5.46. In two ODIs that India lost with him in the playing XI, the fast bowler has claimed two scalps, averaging 43 at an economy rate of 7.16.

Player Matches Wickets Average Economy BBI 4w 5w Harshit Rana 6 14 17.57 5.46 4-39 1 0 Jasprit Bumrah 8 11 32 5.17 3-29 0 0

(Harshit vs Siraj - ODI bowling stats comparison in wins after eight matches)

Team India won all of the first eight ODIs that Siraj was part of. In winning causes, he claimed 11 wickets at an average of 32, an economy rate of 5.17 and a strike rate of 37, with best bowling figures of 3-29.

