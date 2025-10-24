Harshit Rana vs Prasidh Krishna - comparing their stats after 7 ODIs

Young Team India fast bowler Harshit Rana has been under the scanner ever since his selection in both the ODI and T20I squads for the ongoing tour of Australia. Some cricket experts like Kris Srikkanth and Mohammad Kaif have raised questions over the move to play a rookie like Harshit in the playing XI in the ODI series, with an experienced bowler like Kuldeep Yadav warming the bench.

The 23-year-old has been part of both one-day matches India have played so far in Australia. The right-arm pacer registered figures of 0-27 from four overs in the first ODI in Perth. In the second match in Adelaide, he picked up 2-59 from eight overs. Earlier, he smashed 24* off 18 with the bat in hand.

Harshit has so far been part of seven one-day matches. Ahead of the third India vs Australia ODI in Sydney on Saturday, October 25, we compare the KKR pacer's stats with that of Prasidh Krishna after the latter had also played seven ODIs.

Harshit Rana vs Prasidh Krishna - Who has more wickets and a better average after 7 ODIs?

In seven ODIs, Harshit has claimed 12 wickets at an average of 24.41. Of his one-day wickets, six have been claimed in three matches against England, averaging 24.33. The fast bowler has picked up three scalps in one game against Bangladesh (average 10.33), two wickets in two ODIs against Australia (average 43) and one wicket in one match against Pakistan (average 30).

After seven ODIs, Prasidh had 18 wickets to his name at an average of 16.72. Of his scalps after seven ODIs, nine came in three matches against West Indies at an average of 7.55. He also picked up six wickets in three ODIs against England (average 29) and three scalps in one ODI against South Africa (average 19.66).

Harshit Rana vs Prasidh Krishna - Who has a better economy rate after 7 ODIs?

After seven one-day matches, Harshit has an economy rate of 6.06. The KKR pacer has an economy rate of 7.16 in two ODIs against Australia and 6.95 in three games against England. Further, he has an economy rate of 3.91 in one ODI against Pakistan and 4.04 in one ODI against Bangladesh.

After seven ODIs, Prasidh had an economy rate of 4.84. He had an economy rate of 6.91 in three one-dayers against England, 2.50 in three matches against West Indies and six in one ODI against the Proteas.

Harshit Rana vs Prasidh Krishna - Who has more four-wicket hauls after 7 ODIs?

Harshit has not claimed a four-wicket haul in ODIs as of now. His best figures of 3-31 were registered against Bangladesh in Dubai in the 2025 Champions Trophy clash in February. He also picked up 3-53 against England in Nagpur in a one-day match in February 2025.

Player Wickets Average Economy BBI 4w 5w Harshit Rana 12 24.41 6.06 3-31 0 0 Prasidh Krishna 18 16.72 4.84 4-12 2 0

(Harshit vs Prasidh - ODI bowling stats comparison after seven matches)

After seven ODIs, Prasidh had two four-fers to his credit. His best of 4-12 came against West Indies in Ahmedabad in February 2022. He also picked up 4-54 against England in Pune on debut in March 2021.

Harshit Rana vs Prasidh Krishna - Who has a better record in wins after 7 ODIs?

Harshit has featured in five ODI matches that Team India have won. In winning causes, he has claimed 10 scalps at an average of 20.70 and an economy rate of 5.69. In two one-dayers that India have lost, the young pacer has picked up two wickets at an average of 43 at an economy rate of 7.16.

Player Matches Wickets Average Economy BBI 4w 5w Harshit Rana 5 10 20.70 5.69 3-31 0 0 Prasidh Krishna 2 13 14.15 4.34 4-12 2 0

(Harshit vs Prasidh - ODI bowling stats comparison in wins after seven matches)

Of his first seven ODIs, Prasidh was part of five ODIs that India won. In winning causes, he claimed 13 wickets at an average of 14.15 and an economy rate of 4.34, with two four-fers. In two matches that India lost, he picked up five wickets at an average of 23.40 and an economy rate of 5.89.

