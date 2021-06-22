"Has my full backing" – Kevin Pietersen will support England players if they opt out of Ashes due to travel constraints

Kevin Pietersen feels asking the England players to travel to Australia without their families is a tough ask. The former cricketer claimed players who opt out of the Ashes because of not being able to travel with their families would have his full backing.

A report in The Daily Mail revealed how English players face being away from their families for a massive four months this winter. England’s all-format stars will have to stay away from their families from September, when the T20 World Cup starts, until mid-January when the Ashes comes to an end.

Reacting to the news, Kevin Pietersen came out in support of the players, explaining how traveling with families has become even more important for cricketers during the current climate.

Any ENG player that pulls out of this Ashes, if they seriously can’t see their families for FOUR MONTHS, has my full backing.

Families are the most important part of a players make up. And even more so in the current climate!

FOUR MONTHS with no family on Ashes Tour? 🖕🏻 pic.twitter.com/boR9rwuzGh — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) June 22, 2021

The publication earlier revealed how the prospect of staying away from their families has made England players increasingly anxious.

With the Australian government closing borders for overseas travelers to limit the spread of COVID-19, it is unclear whether England players will get permission to travel with their families by the time the Ashes comes around.

England players have expressed reservations about travel constraints

England wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler was asked whether he expected to travel with his family to Australia later this year, and the 30-year-old admitted he didn’t have an answer.

However, he conceded being away from his family would be a huge challenge if it came down to it.

“I don't know the answer. Covid is an ever-changing situation and Australia have some quite strict policies. That would be a huge challenge, especially when you are accustomed to being able to take your family.”

With the Ashes tour still several months away, Cricket Australia has time to lobby on the ECB’s behalf.

Only time will tell whether England's players can travel with their families and the subsequent repercussions it has on their squad in the event they aren’t able to.

