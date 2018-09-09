Has the failure of Indian batsmen camouflaged the failure of the bowlers to wrap up the Tail?

Dhawan and Rahul - Consistently inconsistent

It is beyond reasonable doubt that most of the Indian batsmen, with the exception of Kohli, have all failed to impress in the current Test series against England. After their horrible performances in the ongoing five-Test series, there has been no place to hide for the batsmen.

Having witnessed the Indian batsmen thriving on home conditions, it was a big jolt for the Indian fans to absorb the continuous failure of their batsmen. This was never expected to happen.

On the other hand, the general impression about the Indian bowlers is that they have done a commendable job throughout the entire series only to be let down by the batsmen.

But, the failure of the Indian batsmen has been so glaring that it has masked the failure of the Indian bowlers to wrap up the tail.

Indian bowlers failed to wrap up the England tail quickly

The Indian bowlers have been quite successful in dismissing the English top order only to be confronted by a resolute tail.

