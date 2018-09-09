Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Has the failure of Indian batsmen camouflaged the failure of the bowlers to wrap up the Tail?

C. Namasivayam
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
1.25K   //    09 Sep 2018, 11:33 IST

Dahwan and Rahul - Consistently inconsistent
It is beyond reasonable doubt that most of the Indian batsmen, with the exception of Kohli, have all failed to impress in the current Test series against England. After their horrible performances in the ongoing five-Test series, there has been no place to hide for the batsmen. 

Having witnessed the Indian batsmen thriving on home conditions, it was a big jolt for the Indian fans to absorb the continuous failure of their batsmen. This was never expected to happen.

On the other hand, the general impression about the Indian bowlers is that they have done a commendable job throughout the entire series only to be let down by the batsmen.

But, the failure of the Indian batsmen has been so glaring that it has masked the failure of the Indian bowlers to wrap up the tail.


Indian bowlers failed to wrap up the England tail quickly
The Indian bowlers have been quite successful in dismissing the English top order only to be confronted by a resolute tail.

C. Namasivayam
A Company Secretary by profession and a passionate cricket fan by choice. Following the game for the last 35 years.
