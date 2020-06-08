Has Virat Kohli joined TikTok?

David Warner and Kevin Pietersen's comments have sparked rumours of Virat Kohli joining TikTok.

Yuzvendra Chahal, Pietersen and Warner post videos regularly on TikTok.

Yuzvendra Chahal celebrating with skipper Virat Kohli after taking a wicket

Australian opener David Warner, along with England's Kevin Pietersen, reacted hilariously to a recent video clip uploaded by Indian skipper Virat Kohli on social media websites.

Both players even went to the extent of enquiring whether Kohli has joined the popular video-making app TikTok. These comments sparked rumours of the Indian captain joining the famous application.

In the wake of the coronavirus lockdown in India, Virat Kohli has been busy motivating people to stay at home through intense fitness workouts at his residence. Both Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma have also been interacting with fans and players through live sessions on different social media websites.

Recently, Virat Kohli uploaded a video clip that showcased extraordinary editing skills, during an intense workout session while being quarantined at home. This attracted the attention of cricketers like Warner and Pietersen, who claimed that this kind of editing is only possible on TikTok.

David Warner commented:

“TikTok (followed by quite a few thumbs up emoticons)”

Kevin Pietersen wrote:

“TikTok?!”

Hilarious responses to Virat Kohli fitness video has sparked rumours of the Indian captain joining the famous application

Yuzvendra Chahal, Pietersen, Warner and now Virat Kohli?

Yuzvendra Chahal has been hailed as the TikTok king by fellow cricketers

Ever since the pandemic forced outdoor activities to come to a halt, cricketers have found various other past-times to keep their fans engaged. Chahal, Warner and Pietersen are three cricketers who have entertained the fans through regular TikTok videos.

Not long ago, Yuzvendra Chahal was hailed as the 'TikTok King' by Mumbai Indians pacer Mitchell McClenaghan. Chahal's unconventional TikTok videos have gained him much popularity, and even the likes of Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer have been a regular part of these quirky videos.

Apart from that, Chahal has also included his family members in dancing in his videos during his home quarantine in the COVID-19 pandemic-forced lockdown.

To a fan query about whether he could beat Chahal's TikTok videos, McClenaghan even replied with the following:

"No I've seen he is king"

No I’ve seen he is King https://t.co/0xrRjBt0ZR — Mitchell McClenaghan (@Mitch_Savage) April 19, 2020

My Tiktok story so far 👍👍 #dilboletiktok appreciate this mix up 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/2on2tkiAPB — David Warner (@davidwarner31) June 8, 2020

Off field performance on point 🕺 pic.twitter.com/2LRswnVWNs — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) February 1, 2020