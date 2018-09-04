Hasan Ali beats Virat Kohli's Yo-Yo test score

Aadya Sharma FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 5.24K // 04 Sep 2018, 15:37 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Ali during the 2017 Champions Trophy

Medium-pacer Hasan Ali has emerged as the top performer in the Yo-Yo tests recently conducted on the Pakistani players ahead of the Asia Cup, in Lahore.

Ali posted a score of 20, bettering the score of Indian captain Virat Kohli, who, according to several reports, has his best recorded at 19.1 to 19.3.

Spin all-rounder Imad Wasim reportedly failed the test, managing a score of only 17.2 and falling short by 0.2 units. He is expected to take the test again on Tuesday.

According to a report in Sports360, the 24-year-old Pakistani pacer bettered the likes of Sarfraz Ahmed and Shoaib Malik, who managed scores of 18.4 and 17.8 respectively.

Yo-Yo tests need to be mandatorily taken and passed and are regarded as one of the criteria for selection to the Indian national side. Several players in the past, including Yuvraj Singh and Ambati Rayudu, have failed to make the cut to the Indian team due to their inability to hit the minimum score.

India have set their minimum benchmark at 16.1, while England and New Zealand have their minimum scores at 19. Pakistan and Sri Lanka have kept their minimum scores at 17.4.

Manish Pandey was initially known to be the fittest Indian cricketer, managing a score of 19.2. Domestic cricketer Mayank Dagar recently bettered that mark, notching up a score of 19.3.

Former India Hockey captain Sardar Singh was recently in the news for surpassing Kohli's score, posting 21.4 in his test. The 32-year-old, who had been dropped from the squad, proved his fitness and returned for the 2018 Asian Games.

Ali, who had made his debut for Pakistan in 2016, and has played close to 60 games across formats, was the Player of the Tournament in the 2017 Champions Trophy.

The Pakistan side are yet to name their squad for the Asia Cup that begins on September 15 in the United Arab Emirates.