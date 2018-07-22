Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Hashim Amla- A wristy wizard

Kartik Tandon
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
320   //    22 Jul 2018, 11:28 IST

Amla became the third South African player to score 9000 runs in Test matches
Amla became the third South African player to score 9000 runs in Test matches

On Saturday, Hashim Amla became the third South African batsman to score 9000 runs in Test matches. Hashim Amla enhanced his reputation as one of the finest batsmen South Africa has ever produced.

Hashim Amla scored a mere 19 runs against Sri Lanka in the second match at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo on Saturday, but that was enough for the right-hander to reach a memorable milestone. Amla took 204 innings to achieve the feat with an average of 47.45.

Fighting to keep the Proteas afloat after they slumped to 15-3, the veteran right-hander became just the third South African to reach the milestone after former teammates Jacques Kallis and Graeme Smith.

Former South African all-rounder Jacques Kallis was the first South African player to reach the landmark. By the time Kallis was done, he amassed 13,206 runs with a staggering average of 55.25. Former African captain Graeme Smith was the second to achieve the feat. Smith scored 9,253 runs before calling time on his Test career.

Since making his international debut against India in 2004, Amla has gone on to make hundreds against eight of the nine Test sides he's faced, with Zimbabwe the only nation he's failed to reach triple-figures against. While his career average sits at a healthy 47.45, his form this year has failed to live up to his lofty reputation.

For the past 9 months, Amla has been on a dry run, as he has averaged only 25.18 in the test series' played against India, Australia, and now Sri Lanka. The right-handed batsman from South Africa is widely regarded as one of the greatest batsmen of all time. He also holds the record of highest individual test runs by any South African batsmen.


Amla is also one of the best white ball players in the world
Amla is also one of the best white ballplayers in the world

Moreover, Amla is one of the deadliest players in the history of Test cricket. Considering his incredible consistency, it is hard to see him stop in near future.

Hashim Amla is also one of the best white ballplayers at the moment. He has made 7,535 runs at an average over 50 in 164 games with 26 hundred, having eclipsed Virat Kohli's record as the fastest man to 7,000 ODI runs in June last year. Hashim Amla did it in 11 knocks fewer than Kohli.

In February 2017, Amla joined legends Kallis, Sangakkara, Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting, Virat Kohli, Brian Lara, and Mahela Jayawardena in an elite group of players to have scored 50 international hundreds. He did it in quicker time than those illustrious names that achieved the feat before him, with his 348 innings well ahead of the great Sachin Tendulkar.




Topics you might be interested in:
Sri Lanka vs South Africa, 2018 Sri Lanka Cricket South Africa Cricket Dale Steyn Hashim Amla Greatest Cricketers of All Time
Kartik Tandon
CONTRIBUTOR
Sri Lanka vs South Africa review: A subcontinental delight
RELATED STORY
Sri Lanka vs South Africa, Second Test : Preview and...
RELATED STORY
5 Players to watch out for in the upcoming Sri...
RELATED STORY
Otis Gibson speaks on the bowling options available,...
RELATED STORY
Stats: Keshav Maharaj breaks all-time Test record on...
RELATED STORY
Sri Lanka vs South Africa: Test 1, Day 2 - 3 talking points
RELATED STORY
Who Said What: Cricketing fraternity reacts to South...
RELATED STORY
Faf du Plessis 'big fan of taking away the toss'
RELATED STORY
Sri Lanka vs South Africa 2018: Tabraiz Shamsi returns...
RELATED STORY
Sri Lanka vs South Africa 2018: Tabraiz Shamsi leaves...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
1st Test | Thu, 12 Jul
SL 287/10 & 190/10
RSA 126/10 & 73/10
Sri Lanka win by 278 runs
SL VS RSA live score
2nd Test
SL 338/10 & 275/5
RSA 124/10 & 37/1 (11.2 ov)
LIVE
Day 3 | South Africa need 453 runs to win
SL VS RSA live score
1st ODI | Sun, 29 Jul, 04:15 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
2nd ODI | Wed, 01 Aug, 09:00 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
3rd ODI | Sun, 05 Aug, 04:15 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
4th ODI | Wed, 08 Aug, 09:00 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
5th ODI | Sun, 12 Aug, 09:00 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Only T20I | Tue, 14 Aug, 01:30 PM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
India in England Tour Match 2018
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s ODI Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
MCC Tri-Nation Series 2018
Netherlands v Nepal ODI Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us