Have no fear, Mohammed Shami is here

New Zealand v India - T20: Game 3

Two runs needed off four balls, you have a world class batsman batting on 95, surely there is no way back. However, Mohammed Shami is hearing none of that, he steams in, takes two wickets and just gives a single run to take the game into the Super Over.

There has been plenty of praise for the Indian fast bowlers over the last couple of years, and it is Jasprit Bumrah and Shami who have particularly shone. Though we saw something momumental from Shami in the third T20I against New Zealand. His will, determination and mental strength was that of a different species. The way he bowled the last four balls was uprecedented and that over was the reason fans got to see the brilliance from Rohit Sharma in the Super Over.

It is not easy when your bowling partner, who is the spearhead, is going for runs. Normally Bumrah can be banked upon to concede the minimal amount of runs, but in the last match, Kane Williamson got a good piece of Bumrah and smashed him to all parts of the ground. The difference between Bumrah and Shami on the night was the execution of their intention to bowl yorkers. While Shami found the block hole, Bumrah was overpitching and gave one full-toss too many to the in-form Williamson.

After getting hit for a six of the first ball of the last over, you would expect the bowler to be deflated. Not Shami though, he raced in harder on the next five deliveries and was aptly rewarded. To bang the ball in short to Williamson was a brilliant idea, as it caught the Kiwi captain by surprise and it was the wicket which gave India the slightest of hopes.

Shami then kept on mixing his lengths to keep the New Zealand batsmen guessing and in the end it paid dividends as Shami conceded just 1 run off the last 4 balls.

Shami was unlucky not to bowl the Super Over, an opportunity which he very much deserved. He was high on confidence and was implementing his plans to perfection, but Virat Kohli opted for reputation rather than form which cost India for a while. Bumrah started well in the Super Over but then Williamson and Martin Guptill got on top of him to finish with 17 runs off the over.

India too started their chase slowly and just when the game was slipping away, KL Rahul hit a four and took a single to leave Rohit to get 10 runs to get off the last 2 balls. Despite Rohit's ability to clear the boundary with ease, this was a high voltage situation and what happened next left everyone gasping for breath. Rohit dispatched Southee for two sixes in the calmest way possible to hand India the series.

Rohit was definitely one of the stars of the game both in the first innings and in the Super Over. The way he finished off the game was one for the history books and will take some time to digest, especially for the Kiwis. It was Shami's effort, however, which allowed Rohit the chance to display his skill, because had it not been for that last over by him, the series would still be kept alive by New Zealand.