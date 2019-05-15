×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

SK Flashback: Matthew Hayden hits highest Aussie World Cup score ever in 2007

Indra Vikram Singh
ANALYST
Feature
224   //    15 May 2019, 17:36 IST

Matthew Hayden
Matthew Hayden

It had been a roller-coaster ride for Matthew Hayden leading up to the 2007 World Cup. After being dropped from the Australian one-day side, he hit up his country’s highest individual score in this format only five weeks earlier, an unbeaten 181 against New Zealand at Hamilton.

Then in the previous match he smashed the fastest hundred in the World Cup off the South African bowling. Not only had he answered his critics in the most appropriate manner possible, he had also proved to himself that he was still a world-beater at this level.

He knew just what it took to churn out such performances. "I’m just very happy that it’s coming off now. It’s a special side to be part of - and it’s never meant to be an easy thing to play for Australia," he said at the time.

This quip came after he blazed away to Australia’s highest score in the World Cup in the game against West Indies. No one was sure how the virgin track of the brand new Sir Vivian Richards Stadium at North Sound, outside St. John’s, the capital of Antigua, would play. Hayden was scoreless for 17 deliveries.

Adam Gilchrist had already fallen by then, and gradually Hayden and Ponting were able to gauge the wicket. Hayden got his first boundary off the 21st ball that he faced, as he rocketed Jerome Taylor through extra-cover, and he hit the next one too in the same direction for another four. 

Still, there was not a hint of the carnage to follow. Ponting was the dominant partner in the second-wicket stand of 66, scoring 35 off 36 balls before being run out by a brilliant direct hit from Ramnaresh Sarwan. Hayden was then on 25 off 43 balls.

The left-hander began to accelerate after the 20th over as his partnership with Michael Clarke realised 98 runs. Hayden hit his first six off Marlon Samuels, straight, stretching and lashing out one-handed. Stroking the same bowler to mid-off later, he brought up his hundred off 110 deliveries.

Hayden struck two consecutive boundaries off Darren Powell in the 41st over, into the V between long-off and long-on. Then as Taylor delivered the 45th over, Hayden slammed one over long-on for a six, then a boundary through extra-cover, and a huge one straight into the stands, off consecutive deliveries.

The blaster was back in business in quite the same style as the legend after whom this stadium is named. There was no stopping Hayden now.

Advertisement

In the very next over he smashed Samuels for two boundaries on the off-side, then a six over mid-wicket. A brief shower held up play for a while, but Hayden returned to immediately slam Corey Collymore through the covers into the fence. 

Dwayne Bravo came on now, and off the first delivery Hayden holed out to Samuels at long-off. He had smashed 158 off 143 deliveries with 14 fours and 4 sixes. No Australian had ever scored so many in a World Cup innings.

None of his team-mates got to fifty. Australia finished with 322 for six.

West Indies were never in the hunt, only Brian Lara (77) and Denesh Ramdin (52) putting up some semblance of a fight. Australia triumphed by 103 runs as more rain forced the match into a second day.

Hayden showed what could be achieved by pacing one’s innings intelligently. The Big Bully was back, and on the biggest stage of them all. 

Australia 322 for 6 wickets (50 overs), West Indies 219 all out (45.3 overs) (CWC 2007)

Follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on ICC World Cup 2019, schedule, news, points table, live score, most runs, most wickets and fantasy tips.

Tags:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Australia Cricket Team West Indies Cricket Matthew Hayden
Advertisement
SK Flashback: Matthew Hayden sets a new mark in 2007 for the quickest World Cup hundred
RELATED STORY
SK Flashback: McGrath propels Australia into the World Cup 1999 Super-Six
RELATED STORY
SK Flashback: Winston Davis' astonishing spell destroys Australia in the World Cup 1983
RELATED STORY
SK Flashback: A twist in the 'tail' in the World Cup 1996 Semi-Final
RELATED STORY
SK Flashback: Ponting’s crowning glory in the 2003 World Cup
RELATED STORY
5 centuries that were overshadowed
RELATED STORY
A glorious finale to the Prudential Cricket World Cup 1975
RELATED STORY
SK Flashback: John Davison's journey from anonymity to World Cup’s fastest century in 2003
RELATED STORY
SK Flashback: When Richie Richardson engineered a dramatic turnaround at the 1996 World Cup
RELATED STORY
Recap: 2007 Cricket World Cup
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May, 09:30 AM
England
South Africa
ENG VS RSA preview
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Pakistan
WI VS PAK preview
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Sri Lanka
NZ VS SL preview
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
Australia
AFG VS AUS preview
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
Bangladesh
RSA VS BAN preview
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Pakistan
ENG VS PAK preview
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
Sri Lanka
AFG VS SL preview
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
India
RSA VS IND preview
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun, 12:30 PM
Bangladesh
New Zealand
BAN VS NZ preview
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
West Indies
AUS VS WI preview
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
PAK VS SL preview
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Bangladesh
ENG VS BAN preview
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
New Zealand
AFG VS NZ preview
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Australia
IND VS AUS preview
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
West Indies
RSA VS WI preview
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Pakistan
AUS VS PAK preview
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Australia
SL VS AUS preview
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Afghanistan
RSA VS AFG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
IPL
Pakistan in England 2019
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
ODI World Cup
West Indies Women in Ireland 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
Sri Lanka in Scotland 2019
Afghanistan in Ireland 2019
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Varsity Matches 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us