He came to hit me with a bat: Kiran More recalls a sledging incident with Saleem Malik

  • Kiran More recalled that he tried to ruffle Saleem Malik and provoke him with a comical jibe in the latter's native language.
  • Kiran More also shed light on a sledging anecdote during Javed Miandad's 100th Test at Lahore.
Momin Mehmood Butt
ANALYST
News
Saleem Malik and Kiran More (Credits Circle of Cricket)
Saleem Malik and Kiran More (Credits Circle of Cricket)

Former Indian cricket team wicket-keeper batsman, Kiran More has revealed a sledging incident between him and Saleem Malik during the Indian cricket team's tour of Pakistan in 1989.

The 57-year old recalled how the Pakistan batsman wanted to hit him with his willow, following the incident.

Reflecting over the incident, Kiran More recalled that he tried to ruffle Saleem Malik and trie provoke him with a comical jibe in the latter's native language. Saleem Malik was not amused and walked towards More to hit him with his bat.

I said a very nasty word in Punjabi: Kiran More

“Whenever an India-Pakistan series takes place, sledging happens. In Pakistan when we went in 1989, I sledged Salim Malik in the Karachi Test and he came to hit me with the bat. I said to him a very nasty word in Punjabi because we speak the common language. Actually, it’s so much fun and I wish that there were microphones all around the ground because it will be hilarious for everyone,” Kiran More said.

This was the same game where the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Waqar Younis made their international debuts. Speaking of sledging incidents during India-Pakistan clashes, Kiran More also recollected an incident from a Test match at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium which, incidentally, was also Javed Miandad's 100th Test.

"Javed came out to bat and Maninder Singh was bowling. Third or fourth over he was plumb leg before. It was a beautiful arm ball from Maninder and the ball rapped him below the knee roll. He said to me ‘why are you appealing. This is my 100th Test match, I am going to score a century and go home,” Kiran More elaborated.

Javed Miandad, in fact, went on to score a fabulous knock of 145 in that encounter but couldn't ensure a victory for Pakistan as the match ended all square.

Published 11 Jul 2020, 16:43 IST
