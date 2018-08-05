Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

"He can play Test cricket, there's no doubt about that" - Lehmann on Aaron Finch

Momin Mehmood Butt
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
84   //    05 Aug 2018, 23:07 IST

Phil Hughes Taken To Hospital Due To Cricket Injuries

Australia's former head coach, Darren Lehmann believes that Aaron Finch is a strong contender for the Test squad that will face Pakistan in a two-match series in UAE, this October.

Finch, renowned for his limited-overs expertise, has featured in 75 first-class games with over 4,000 runs under his belt at an average of 36.12. Lehmann highly adores the opening batsman and believes he has the technique to perform well in spin-welcoming conditions of the Emirates. Lehmann also acknowledged that Finch closed in on a Test call-up but "he just hadn't made runs consistently".

"He can play Test cricket, there's no doubt about that. He's confident in the way he plays spin bowling, he can take an attack on, and leading into this Pakistan series he's a really good chance to be selected for that one," Lehmann added while speaking to Geelong Advertiser.

With the Australian trio of Steve Smith, Cameron Bancroft and David Warner still banned from International Cricket for being involved in the Newlands ball-tampering fiasco, Lehmann feels Finch is someone who can bat as an opener given the ball is not expected to do a lot when the seamers are bowling.

" ... if you're playing in the subcontinent where the wickets don't seam that much, I'd open with him. But if you're playing in Australia, I'd bat him down the list ..." said Lehmann.

Currently, Finch is enjoying a purple patch in the Sheffield Shield: amassing 1278 runs for Victoria at 41.22 in the last three summers. Despite accumulating nearly 5,000 for his country on the international stage, so far, Finch is yet to represent Australia in a Test match and he feels there is no one else to blame but himself:

"I've got myself to blame for that (not playing Tests). When I was younger I had an opportunity to really push my case for a few years. I had probably 18 to 24 months of really lean four-day or any red-ball cricket to be honest," Finch said in an interview last month.

Topics you might be interested in:
Pakistan Cricket Australia Cricket Steven Smith Aaron Finch Leisure Reading
Momin Mehmood Butt
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Computer Science Student | Freelance Advocate | Experienced Content Writer | Cricket Enthusiast | Social Welfare Worker | Travel Devotee
What Australia need to do to win the Tri-series
RELATED STORY
A tri-series that has given something for everyone
RELATED STORY
Wobbly Aussies face another trial by spin
RELATED STORY
Australia vs Pakistan second T20I Preview: Pakistan look...
RELATED STORY
Listing the cricketers with highest scores in T20Is by...
RELATED STORY
What Pakistan, Australia and Zimbabwe stand to gain from...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Australia end Pakistan's T20I winning...
RELATED STORY
Pakistan vs Australia T20I Stats: Shoaib Malik becomes...
RELATED STORY
Top 6 Aaron Finch knocks in T20s
RELATED STORY
4 controversial moments that shook cricket to its core
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Tomorrow, 12:00 AM
Bangladesh
Windies
Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat.
BAN VS WIN live score
3rd ODI | Today
RSA 363/7 (50.0 ov)
SL 285/10 (45.2 ov)
South Africa win by 78 runs
RSA VS SL live score
2nd T20I | Today
BAN 171/5 (20.0 ov)
WIN 159/9 (20.0 ov)
Bangladesh win by 12 runs
BAN VS WIN live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
Netherlands v Nepal ODI Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us