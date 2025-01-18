"He has changed a lot in the last one year" - When MS Dhoni praised stand-in skipper Virat Kohli after 2013 Zimbabwe tour

In 2013, former Team India captain and wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni lavished praise on then-vice-captain Virat Kohli after a successful tour of Zimbabwe and for doing well while leading India A in South Africa. Kohli was appointed as Dhoni's deputy in 2012.

Virat Kohli often filled in for MS Dhoni whenever the legendary wicketkeeper-batter was unavailable. The former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) skipper most notably led Team India to the final of the Celkon ODI Tri-Series Cup in 2013 in Dhoni's absence.

Kohli also led Team India to a 5-0 ODI series win in Zimbabwe and won the One Day Tri-Series which involved India A, Australia A, and South Africa A. Speaking on the same, MS Dhoni had said (via ESPNcricinfo):

"I think Virat did well in Zimbabwe. He is an expressive guy and that is important. He has changed a lot in the last one year and his approach is positive. His batting performance as captain is a good sign for Indian cricket"

Virat would lead Team India in MS Dhoni's absence against Sri Lanka in 2014. Since then, MS Dhoni was mostly present as the skipper of the white ball side, effectively retiring from Test cricket and handing over the team's red ball reins to Virat Kohli.

Virat Kohli was officially appointed as full-time ODI captain in 2017

In 2017, MS Dhoni stepped down from captaincy and handed it over to Kohli. The then-RCB skipper led India in 95 ODIs, with a winning percentage of 68.42. In his tenure as the skipper, Kohli led Team India to the final of the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy and the semi-final of the 2019 ICC Men's ODI World Cup.

Kohli was stripped of captaincy in 2021, with Rohit Sharma being appointed as the white ball skipper. Kohli continues to be a part of the team, playing purely as a batter.

