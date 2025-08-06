“He was on par with Virat Kohli” - When Gautam Gambhir wanted Mohammed Siraj as Player of the Series in 2023

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified Aug 06, 2025 15:44 IST
England v India - 5th Rothesay Test Match: Day Five - Source: Getty
Mohammed Siraj got snubbed from the Player of the Series award in the recent England Test series [Credit: Getty]

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir called for pacer Mohammed Siraj to win the Player of the Series award in the 2023 ODIs against Sri Lanka despite Virat Kohli bagging the honors. Playing at home, the Men in Blue thrashed the Lankans 3-0, winning all three matches comfortably.

Ad

Kohli starred with the willow in the series, scoring 283 runs, including a sparkling 166* off 110 deliveries in the final ODI. The right-hander finished with an average of 141.50 and a strike rate of 137.37 to win the Player of the Series award.

Meanwhile, Siraj enjoyed tremendous success with the ball, finishing with nine wickets at an average of 10.22 and an economy of 4.05 in the three games.

Talking about the Player of the Series award after the final ODI, Gambhir told Star Sports (via India Today):

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“He was on par with Virat Kohli. There should be a joint Man of the Series. He was exceptional and his spells came on proper batting wickets. I know you are always tempted towards giving batters Player of Series awards, but Siraj was absolutely exceptional. In every game, he was able to set the tone. He is a player for the future and is getting better after every series."
Ad

The right-arm pacer was consistent throughout the series, picking up multiple wickets in each of the three ODIs, including figures of 4/32 in 10 overs in the series finale.

Mohammed Siraj missed out on Player of the Series honors in 2025 ENG-IND Tests

Ad

Mohammed Siraj's misfortune with Player of the Series awards continued in the recently concluded Test series in England. The 31-year-old was the only Indian pacer to play in all five Tests, despite each one going to the fifth and final day.

He finished as the series' leading wicket-taker with 23 wickets in more than 185 overs of bowling over the five Tests. It included a match-winning performance of nine wickets in the series finale at the Oval, helping India level the five-match series at 2-2.

Ad

Siraj produced a five-wicket haul in the fourth innings at the Oval, including three on the final day of the Test with the hosts requiring only 35 runs to win.

However, skipper Shubman Gill walked away with the Player of the Series award from India, as nominated by England head coach Brendon McCullum. The right-hander led all scorers with 754 runs at an average of over 75, including four centuries.

About the author
Venkatesh Ravichandran

Venkatesh Ravichandran

Twitter icon

Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.

Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.

He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.

He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Venkatesh Ravichandran
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications