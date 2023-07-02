"He realized the scrambled seam wasn't working for him" - Priyank Panchal on how Jasprit Bumrah taught him valuable lesson

Priyank Panchal and Jasprit Bumrah have been teammates in domestic cricket for Gujarat and the duo have had a great bond over the years. The veteran opener claimed that the star Indian pacer has had some wonderful chats with him that have given him the motivation to keep going.

The opener recalled a conversation with Bumrah when both were a part of the Indian Test squad in South Africa last year. Bumrah wasn't getting too much help from the wicket with his cross-seam deliveries and used to speak to Panchal about how he is trying different things to make the ball seam.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda, Priyank Panchal explained how Jasprit Bumrah's ability to adapt and learn quickly helped him perform in the very next game. He said:

"We were in South Africa and Jasprit we know that he bowls seam-up and creates problems for batters because of his unique action. So he was telling me that he was bowling with a scrambled seam in one of the matches as it helped other pacers in bowling cutters. However he realized that the scrambled seam wasn't working for his action and immediately went back to the basics of the upright seam in the next game. He picked up a fifer or a six-fer in the next game. So it is important to keep on learning and do your job and that's what always told me."

Panchal also spoke about how Bumrah has made him realize the importance of being patient and not getting disheartened when things haven't gone his way. The opener added:

"I generally talk with Jasprit (Bumrah). He has played a lot of cricket for Gujarat and has gone through this situation a lot where he is expecting something and it didn't happen. So he always told me to not expect anything. If something comes my way, it will come eventually. So as an athlete, it is important to not run behind peace or success as it will come if it is meant to be."

Priyank Panchal on plans for near future

Priyank Panchal isn't letting the snub from the Test squad for the West Indies tour affect him as he is fully focused on leading West Zone in the semifinals of the ongoing Duleep Trophy.

The opener also shed light on his willingness to make an impact in white-ball cricket and potentially play in the IPL as well in the near future. On this, Priyank Panchal stated:

"I think now I am focused on working hard and looking forward to playing in Duleep Trophy. I am keen to help my team become a champion. Apart from that, IPL is something that obviously I would love to play and I have been working hard since last 3-4 years to help my white-ball game and I have scored runs also."

He further added:

"Being impactful is important so I was working really hard. Last year during Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy I realized I have what it takes to score quickly. I have the technique and ability to score runs with the new ball. Gujarat Cricket Association supports a lot in terms of providing everything. That makes a lot of difference."

The likes of Priyank Panchal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, and Sarfaraz Khan being overlooked by the selectors makes one wonder whether domestic performances are being recognized.

