He's off the Christmas card and present list: Stuart Broad takes cheeky dig at Chris Broad 

England pacer Stuart Broad has reacted hilariously to the news of his father and match referee Chris Broad penalizing him for a violation of the ICC Code of Conduct during the first Test against Pakistan.

England's Barmy Army, a globally-renowned group of English Cricket fans, also took to Twitter to quip about the same.

"Stuart Broad fined and given a demerit point by his dad, match referee Chris Broad! Looks like we might need to change the words to his song slightly," they wrote on Twitter.

The 34-year-old fast-bowler showed his humorous side and replied that his dad was off his Christmas present list.

"He's (father) off the Chrismas card and present list," Stuart Broad replied.

He’s off the Christmas card & present list — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) August 11, 2020

Stuart Broad was fined for using inappropriate language

Stuart Broad

An ICC media release stated that Stuart Broad was fined 15% of his match fee. The reason being the incident which occurred in the 46th over of Pakistan's second innings of the match.

The English stalwart used inappropriate language after he sent Yasir Shah packing. .Stuart Broad had copped some punishment from the leg-spinner who was throwing the kitchen sink at everything at the rear-end of the innings.

Advertisement

In addition to the fine, one demerit point has been registered against his disciplinary record.

For Stuart Broad, this is his third offence in a 24-month period, taking the tally of his cumulative demerit points to three. In case he accumulates a total of 4 demerit points, he could face a one Test suspension.

Stuart Broad won't be that bothered with the penalty though and would instead be focusing on the second Test which starts from 13th August.

England have got a head-start in the series, something they have not been able to savor for quite a while. The absence of Ben Stokes could be a major setback for the hosts, though.

Furthermore, one can never rule out the mercurial and unpredictable nature of the Pakistan side. Thus, another tight contest between the two sides is on the cards, where Stuart Broad's presence could play a massive role in England's fortunes.