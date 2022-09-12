"He’s an unbelievable tactical captain and someone who at the time the guys loved playing under" - Aaron Finch backs David Warner to be Australia's next ODI captain 

Former Australia ODI captain Aaron Finch has backed his teammate David Warner to be the next captain in the format.

The explosive opening batter announced his retirement from 50-over cricket following a woeful run of form and will solely focus on T20 cricket, with the upcoming 2022 T20I World Cup set to be held later this year.

With Finch backing away from the scheme of things after a 3-0 series win over New Zealand at home, Cricket Australia are tasked with finding the Victoria-born player's successor.

David Warner, Steve Smith, and Pat Cummins emerge as the obvious candidates, but previous leadership bans and workload concerns currently cloud the management in terms of making a decision.

Admitting that Cricket Australia should consider overturning David Warner's leadership ban, Aaron Finch said on Triple M radio:

“I think CA (Cricket Australia) I think are revisiting what that looks like. He’s someone I’ve played under a few times for Australia when he’s had the opportunity to captain, and he’s been fantastic. He’s an unbelievable tactical captain and someone who at the time the guys loved playing under."

The former captain continued:

“I’m not 100 per cent sure of what CA’s position is on it. But would I like to see it overturned? (Yes) … he’s someone who, you do your time and he’s well and truly done that I think.”

Warner was handed a lifetime ban from leadership roles due to his involvement in the infamous Sandpaper-gate incident. He was found guilty of instigating the idea behind the ball-tampering tactic for which then-captain Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft were punished as well.

Smith became eligible to lead the team once his two-year leadership ban came to an end. He led the Test team in the absence of Pat Cummins last year during the second Test against England in Adelaide.

"If anyone can manage it, it would be Pat" - Finch on the possibility of Cummins leading the ODI team

Pat Cummins took over from Tim Paine as Australia's Test team captain, etching his name into the brief list of pace bowlers who served as captain of the team as well. The move to appoint the right-arm seamer worked well for the side as they have lost only one match under his leadership so far.

The prospect of Cummins taking over another format is bound to be considered, but it comes with its own set of perils primarily surrounding workload.

Commenting on the possibility of Cummins being Australia's next ODI captain, Finch said:

“I think (Smith) captained a Test match in Adelaide after Pat was out with Covid, so I think that’s all been put to bed. I think it’s pretty hard (for a fast bowler) but if anyone can manage it, it would be Pat.”

The Men in Yellow's next ODI assignment comes in the form of a three-match series against a visiting England side after the conclusion of the 2022 T20 World Cup.

