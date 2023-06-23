“He could have been in Test team as well” – Sunil Gavaskar on Sanju Samson’s inclusion in India squad for ODI series vs WI

Sunil Gavaskar has lauded the selectors for including Sanju Samson in the Indian squad for the three-match ODI series in their upcoming tour of the West Indies. The 73-year-old reckoned that Samson could also have been part of the two-Test series.

The cricketer-turned-commentator, meanwhile, seemed surprised at Yashasvi Jaiswal’s absence from India's ODI squad despite a stellar Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

Speaking to India Today, Gavaskar said:

“It’s very good to see Sanju Samson in the one-day team because this is again a huge talent and maybe he could have been in the Test team as well. Opportunity is missed over there, but, yes, Yashasvi Jaiswal with his white ball performances is not in the one-day team.”

He continued:

“He [Yashasvi Jaiswal] be [looked at in white-ball setup]. With his performances, like in IPL. Getting a century in a winning effort. That is outstanding stuff. Even in the previous season, he scored heavily. Also, with the encouragement he has got with Kumar Sangakkara and Sanju Samson.”

For the uninitiated, Samson amassed 362 runs in 14 games at a strike rate of 153.39, including three half-centuries in IPL 2023. The 28-year-old has, so far, represented India in 11 ODIs, scoring 330 runs at an average of 66, including two fifties.

Jaiswal, meanwhile, scored 625 runs in 14 games at a strike rate of 148.73, including a hundred and eight half-centuries, in IPL 2023. He has been added to India’s squad for the Test series against WI after being named standby player for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final.

Sunil Gavaskar backs Arshdeep Singh to be an all-format player

Sunil Gavaskar has backed left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh to play all three formats for Team India. He credited the youngster for his sensational performance with the ball on his county debut for Kent, where he picked four wickets against Surrey earlier this month.

“He [Arshdeep Singh] is the future. I know he went for a few runs here and there in this IPL, but he is the future. I am talking about all formats. He has already started to do a little well in England in county cricket.”

Arshdeep Singh, who has been a regular member of the T20I squad, has not been included in India's Test and ODI squads against WI.

Poll : 0 votes