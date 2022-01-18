HEA vs SIX Prediction: Who will win today’s Big Bash League 2021-22 match?

Brisbane Heat will take on the Sydney Sixers in the 36th match of the Big Bash League 2021-22. It is a rescheduled fixture and The Gabba in Brisbane will host this exciting contest.

Brisbane Heat are placed in seventh position in the points table. They have already been knocked out of the competition, having won only three games out of 13. The Heat suffered a six-wicket loss to the Perth Scorchers in their last game.

Batting first, the Heat posted 155/7 on the board, thanks to 81 from Max Bryant at the top of the order. Mitchell Swepson bowled brilliantly and picked up two wickets but they failed as a unit as the Scorchers chased down the total with eight balls to spare.

The Sydney Sixers, meanwhile, have won eight games out of 13 and have 31 points to their name. They have already sealed their place in the playoffs. The Sixers suffered an eight-wicket defeat at the hands of the Adelaide Strikers in their last game.

After electing to bat first, the Sixers scored 161 in their 20 overs, losing seven wickets. Justin Avendano scored a brilliant fifty off just 29 balls to help them post a competitive total on the board. The bowlers then struggled to pick up wickets as the Strikers chased down the total with eight wickets in hand.

Both sides are coming off a loss in their previous fixtures. The Heat will be looking to finish this year’s competition on a winning note whereas the defending champions will be eager to get a win under their belt before the finals start.

Can the Heat (HEA) beat the Sixers (SIX)?

The Heat are really struggling in the competition and have to be on their toes while facing the defending champions on Wednesday. The Heat have failed to fire in unison and a bigger challenge awaits them.

The Sydney Sixers, on the other hand, look a well-settled unit and a loss in their last game won’t worry them as they have been fantastic so far in the competition. They have some exciting players who will look to get a win for the team.

Prediction: Sydney Sixers to win this contest.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

