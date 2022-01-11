HEA vs STR prediction: Who will win today's Big Bash League 2021-22 match?

The Brisbane Heat will take on the Adelaide Strikers in the 46th match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2021. The Gabba in Brisbane will host this exciting contest.

The Strikers, captained by Peter Siddle, haven’t had the best of campaigns thus far in the BBL. Having lost eight out of 10 matches, they are placed at the bottom of the points table with a net run rate of -0.400. The Strikers will be going into the game on the back of a five-wicket loss to the Melbourne Stars.

After being put in to bat first, the Strikers scored only 139 for the loss of nine wickets in 20 overs. Jonathan Wells, batting at No. 4, came to the party with 68 runs off 56 balls, including five fours and one six. But the rest of the Strikers’ batters failed to get going.

Thereafter, the Stars chased the target down in 19.1 overs, courtesy of Joe Clarke’s 58-ball 83. Skipper Siddle picked up two wickets for 26 runs, but his decent spell of bowling went in vain.

The Heat, on the other hand, have gasped for breath since 12 of their players tested positive for COVID-19. After getting off to a decent start, the Heat have looked vulnerable in recent times. They will go into the game after a heavy eight-wicket loss at the hands of the Hobart Hurricanes.

After opting to field first, the Hurricanes bowlers restricted the Heat to 144 for eight. Sandeep Lamichhane and Mitchell Owen picked up two wickets apiece and didn’t allow the Heat to run away with the game. Barring Lachlan Pfeffer, none of the Heat batters could stand tall.

From there on, Ben McDermott’s 61-ball 93, laced with 10 fours and two sixes, made sure that the Hurricanes chased the target down in 17.2 overs. Will Prestwidge picked up two wickets, but he leaked runs at a rate of 11.10 per over.

Will the Strikers (STR) beat the Heat (HEA)?

BBL - Heat v Hurricanes

The Strikers will be desperate to secure victory as a loss would see them officially get knocked out of the competition.

The Heat are in a better position, but the recent developments in their camp haven’t helped them one bit. The Strikers will thus go into the game as firm favorites.

Prediction: Adelaide Strikers to win this game.

