HEA vs THU prediction: Who will win today’s Big Bash League 2021-22 match?

The Brisbane Heat will take on the Sydney Thunder in the 14th match of the Big Bash League 2021 on Sunday, December 19. The Gabba in Brisbane will host this exciting contest.

The Heat, led by Jimmy Peirson, are placed seventh in the points table with a net run rate of -0.061. They started their campaign with hefty losses at the hands of the Sydney Thunder and Perth Scorchers. The Heat then bounced back to register their maiden win on December 13 against the Melbourne Renegades.

After electing to field first, the Heat did an excellent job as the Renegades only managed to score 140 for the loss of six wickets in their allotted 20 overs. James Bazley was on top of his game as he picked up three wickets and conceded only 28 runs in his quota of four overs.

Xavier Bartlett, Liam Guthrie and Mitchell Swepson picked up one wicket apiece. Barring Mackenzie Harvey, who made an unbeaten 71, none of the Renegades’ batter could make any impact. Thereafter, the Heat successfully chased the target down in 16.5 overs with 19 balls left in their innings.

Chris Lynn set the tone in their run-chase, scoring a 15-ball 32 after which Sam Heazlett came to the party. The latter stayed unbeaten on 44 off 29 with the help of one four and three sixes.

The Thunder, on the other hand, started their campaign with a resounding seven-wicket win over Peirson’s Heat. But back-to-back losses at the hands of the Melbourne Stars have pushed them back to a large extent. Chris Green and Co. are currently placed sixth in the points table.

The Thunder have included England fast bowler Saqib Mahmood in their squad. Mahmood is set to make his BBL debut and is also in with a chance of getting called up for the Ashes. The Thunder will now be looking to secure their second win and get into the top four.

Can the Heat (HEA) beat the Thunder (THU)?

BBL - Heat v Renegades

The Thunder have bolstered their squad with the addition of Mahmood. The Heat batters haven’t yet been in full flow and may not find the going easy against the Thunder.

Moreover, the Thunder can draw confidence from the fact that they defeated the Heat in the previous encounter.

Prediction: Sydney Thunder to win the match

