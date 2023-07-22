HH vs CTSA Prediction: Who will win today’s Zim Afro T10 League 2023 match?

The Cape Town Samp Army (CTSA) and the Harare Hurricanes (HH) are set to lock horns in the fourth match of the Zim Afro T10 League 2023 on Saturday, July 22. The Harare Sports Club will host the encounter.

Led by Parthiv Patel, the Samp Army are currently placed fourth in the table with a net run rate of -0.800. They will go into the match after losing to Craig Ervine’s Durban Qalandars by eight runs.

After opting to bat first, the Qalandars racked up a massive score of 126/3 in 10 overs. Tim Seifert was the pick of their batters, scoring 49 runs off 22 balls, including six fours and three sixes. Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Tom Curran picked up one wicket apiece for the Samp Army.

In response, the Samp Army could only score 118/5 after cameos from Afghanistan all-rounder Karim Janat and wicketkeeper-batter Parthiv Patel.

The Harare Hurricanes, on the other hand, are placed at the bottom of the table with a net run rate of -4.900. They lost to the Bulawayo Braves by 49 runs in their previous game. After being asked to chase down a daunting target of 129, the Hurricanes scored 79 for the loss of nine wickets in 20 overs.

Zim Afro T10 League 2023, HH vs CTSA Prediction: Can the Hurricanes beat the Samp Army?

The Samp Army will go into the match as favorites without much of a doubt. Their batters looked in reasonable form, although they lost to the Durban Qalandars in their previous match.

The Hurricanes, on the contrary, will be terribly short on confidence. They faltered in all departments against the Bulawayo Braves and will be desperate to stage a comeback.

Prediction: Cape Town Samp Army to win this Zim Afro T10 League 2023 match.

Poll : Who will win the HH vs CTSA match? Harare Hurricanes (HH) Cape Town Samp Army (CTSA) 0 votes