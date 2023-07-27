HH vs JBL Prediction: Who will win today’s Zim Afro T10 2023 match?

The Harare Hurricanes (HH) will square off against the Joburg Buffaloes (JBL) in the 20th match of the Zim Afro T10 on Thursday, July 27. The Harare Sports Club will host the encounter.

HH have eight points from seven matches with a net run rate of -0.660. However, they can drop out of the top four if they lose their next match, with the Joburg Buffaloes and the Bulawayo Braves breathing down their neck.

The Harare Hurricanes will be high on confidence after beating the Durban Qalandars by 24 runs in their previous outing. After opting to bat first, the Hurricanes racked up 134/2 in 10 overs.

Wicketkeeper-batter Robin Uthappa starred for them, scoring 53 off 23. Regis Chakabva also chipped in with 43 off 23. Chakabva and Uthappa put on 92 runs for the opening wicket off 6.2 overs. Later, the Hurricanes restricted the Durban Qalandars to 110/2 in 10 overs. Luke Jongwe picked up two wickets.

The Joburg Buffaloes, on the other hand, are placed fourth in the table with six points and a net run rate of +0.254. A win in their next match might take them up to the top spot in the table, but a loss could knock them out of the competition.

JB are on a two-match winning streak and last defeated the Cape Town Samp Army by nine wickets in their previous game.

Zim Afro T10 2023, HH vs JBL Prediction: Can the Buffaloes beat the Hurricanes?

Both the Harare Hurricanes and the Joburg Buffaloes are standing in a precarious position for the time being. Both teams will be looking to badly push for a win to secure their spot in the playoffs. The team batting first may end up coming up trumps.

Prediction: The team batting first to win this Zim Afro T10 2023 match.

