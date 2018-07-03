List of highest individual scores in T20Is

Ever since the inception of T20Is in 2005, batting has been taken to a whole new level. A lot of centuries have been scored in the format in the past.

West Indian batsman Chris Gayle became the first batsman to score a century in the format when he reached the three-figure mark on the opening night of the inaugural World T20 in 2007. Since then, the milestone was breached on 32 other occasions by 24 different batsmen.

Gayle, Aaron Finch, Rohit Sharma, Colin Munro, Brendon McCullum, Mahela Jayawardene, Evin Lewis and Martin Guptill are the only batsmen to score a T20I century on more than one occasion with Munro being the only batsman to reach the landmark thrice.

Indian opener Rohit Sharma and South African batsman David Miller hold the record for the fastest T20I century as both of them reached the three-figure mark off 35 balls.

Australian opener Aaron Finch holds the record for the highest individual score in the format as he scored 172 off 76 balls against Zimbabwe in 2018. He broke his own record of 156 which he scored against England in 2013. Incidentally, Finch is the only batsman to reach the 150-run mark in T20Is not once but twice.

Let us take a look at the list of ten highest T20I scores.

1. Aaron Finch (Aus) - 172 against Zimbabwe, 2018

2. Aaron Finch (Aus) - 156 against England, 2013

3. Glenn Maxwell (Aus) - 145* against Sri Lanka, 2016

4. Evin Lewis (WI) - 125* against India, 2017

5. Shane Watson (Aus) - 124* against India, 2016

6. Brendon McCullum (NZ) - 123 against Bangladesh, 2012

7. Babar Hyatt (HK) - 122 against Oman, 2016

8. Faf du Plessis (SA) - 119 against West Indies, 2015

9. Mohammad Shahzad (Afg) - 118* against Zimbabwe, 2016

10. Rohit Sharma (Ind) - 118 against Sri Lanka, 2017