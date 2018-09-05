Highest runs by an Indian player in a Test series in England

Scoring runs in England can be difficult for best of the batsmen, as history has shown us. Indian batsmen have also found it difficult. A batsman needs loads of self-discipline, composure and excellent skills to score in England, as pitches offer a lot of movement to bowlers.

Across generations, there have been few great players from India who have been able to conquer conditions and pitches in England. Let's take a look at five best performances from an Indian batsman in a series in England:

#1 Rahul Dravid: 602 runs (2002)

Rahul Dravid

No surprises to see Rahul Dravid at the top of the chart. Arguably, India's most equipped batsman in these conditions. Dravid used to play the ball very late, which is imperative if you want to be successful in English conditions. Good bowlers get the ball to swing very late and that swing is very pronounced in England, so you have an advantage as a batsman if you play late.

Dravid's footwork was also excellent. Rarely, his feet used to get stuck in the crease, he was either on back-foot or on front-foot.

During 2002 English tour (scoreline of the series was 1-1), Dravid scored 602 runs in 6 innings at an average of 100.33 with 3 centuries.

#2 Virat Kohli: 544 runs with one Test to go (2018)

Virat Kohli driving a ball

Arguably, the best batsman of the current era, Kohli has performed all over the world and in all formats.

He has an excellent technique, also, he is very nimble footed on the crease. Kohli has worked really hard on his game to iron out his flaws.

In 2018, Kohli came to England under a lot of pressure due to his failures during the tour of 2014. And Kohli has turned around his record in England on its head. The whole of England, who criticised him brutally in 2014, are now singing his praise.

With still one Test to go, Kohli has already amassed 544 runs from 8 innings at an average of 68.0 with 2 centuries.

Let's see if Kohli can take his telly past Rahul Dravid's 602 runs, scored during 2002 series.

