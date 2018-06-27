Highest Test partnerships by Indians in New Zealand

Over the course of India’s cricketing existence, New Zealand has always had a special place and much of that has to do with the series win in 1967-68. That was India’s first Test series victory away from home and over the years, the team has enjoyed a degree of success in New Zealand. Needless, it has not won as much as would be expected but still India’s record there is not as bad as their record in Australia, New Zealand’s immediate neighbour.

The conditions in New Zealand have often proven to be tough for batsmen and Indian batsmen have often had some pretty ordinary tours, most notably in 2002 when the batsmen struggled to get bat on ball on seaming pitches.

Partnerships are a big part of any success story in Test cricket when it comes to overseas Test series and India have had a fair few successful ones during their tours to New Zealand. Here is a look at 5 of the highest.

#5 144 run 4th wicket stand between Mohammad Azharuddin and Dilip Vengsarkar at Auckland, 1990

Mohammad Azharuddin

New Zealand were leading 1-0 in the three-match Test series back in 1990 when the teams went to Auckland for the last Test and soon enough the visitors had been batted out of the game after New Zealand made 391 in the first innings.

In their reply, India started poorly and had been reduced to 71 for 3 by Danny Morrison, Richard Hadlee, and Martin Snedden.

That’s when captain Mohammad Azharuddin came together with Dilip Vengsarkar came together to share an excellent partnership and get India out of trouble.

Considering the fact that both were generally attacking batsmen, it was a partnership that took the attack to the opposition and it came to an end when Vengsarkar got out for 47, having added 144 for the fourth wicket.

Azharuddin went on to slam an outstanding 192 and India ended up making 482. However, the match ended in a tame draw.