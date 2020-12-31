Hilarious dance video by Shikhar Dhawan leaves KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya in splits

KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya were left in splits after teammate Shikhar Dhawan posted a hilarious video on Instagram. Dhawan was seen dancing to a catchy song along with his dogs.

Rahul and Pandya took to the comments section of the post to express their amusement at the video.

Watch the hilarious dance video here:

Shikhar Dhawan returned home after the limited-overs series in Australia

Shikhar Dhawan was part of India's limited-overs squad for the Australian, while KL Rahul is currently still on tour with the Test team. On the other hand, Hardik Pandya has returned home to his family after being massively successful in the limited-overs series.

Shikhar Dhawan had opened for India across formats and was most recently seen in the ODI and T20I series in Australia in November. India lost the ODI series 2-1 but came back strongly to win the T20I series by the same margin.

Team India bounced back strongly after a loss in the first Test

In the Test series, Australia emerged victorious by a margin of eight wickets in the first Test at the Adelaide Oval. Team India bounced back from a humiliating defeat to take the second Test in Melbourne by the same margin to level the series 1-1.

India were beaten soundly in the day-night Test in Adelaide, following a second-innings collapse after they led Australia in the first innings during the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar series.

In the second Test, though, India took the first-innings lead thanks to skipper Ajinkya Rahane's hundred and beat Australia on the fourth day of the match.

The third Test of the series will take place in Sydney, starting January 7, followed by the fourth Test in Brisbane.