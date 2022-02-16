History beckons for Usman Khawaja ahead of 'special' tour 

The stage is set for Usman Khawaja to continue his fine form in the upcoming Australian tour of Pakistan next month.

The southpaw will be returning to his country of birth to play a Test match for Australia, saying it will be 'special' to do so. The tour is also significant team-wise - as it will be the first time Australia tours Pakistan since 1998.

It has been reported that he has decided to give more weight to the upcoming tour by sacrificing witnessing the birth of his second child back home.

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau Speaking ahead of the upcoming tour of Pakistan, Usman Khawaja says it will be "special" to play in the country he was born in. Speaking ahead of the upcoming tour of Pakistan, Usman Khawaja says it will be "special" to play in the country he was born in. https://t.co/FBnDmXsRTJ

Australia's most recent away matches against Pakistan have been played on neutral turf in the UAE.

Khawaja moved to Australia as a child, but still has close ties to his country of birth. He has the chance to act as a major catalyst in reconnecting Pakistani crowds to major international stars of the game.

Australian selector George Bailey confirmed that Khawaja would be opening the batting on tour alongside David Warner in the first Test. Both are nearing the end of their careers, but remain the strongest openers in the country at this stage.

Khawaja's brilliant form of late

The southpaw's injection into the side and reshuffle up the batting order was forced by an incredible comeback to Test cricket in the recently concluded Ashes series. He scored back-to-back centuries in the Sydney Test, which immediately earmarked his inclusion on tour to Pakistan. His average while opening the batting in Test cricket is now a tick over 71.

7Cricket @7Cricket #Ashes Usman Khawaja joins an elite club Usman Khawaja joins an elite club 👑 #Ashes https://t.co/FPfkxnHLae

Khawaja has continued that stellar form into the second leg of the Sheffield Shield competition by scoring a fine 63 runs in Queensland's first outing back post the Ashes series. He was the bedrock in Queensland's struggling effort to reach a first innings total of 193.

Batting in Pakistan will be a tricky task

The playing conditions in Pakistan will be very hot and oppressive. No amount of experience can deny the fact that batting in Pakistan is, put simply, tough work. By batting at the top of the order, he will be well-suited to when the ball comes on to the bat nicely.

Patience will be key, a quality he has already shown in Asia, having scored a hundred (in a fighting draw) on Australia's last tour of the continent in 2018.

Pakistan v Australia: 1st Test - Day Five

Playing long innings will be crucial to success in Pakistan, and Khawaja has set himself up nicely for the task. He has tightened up outside the off stump. In previous years, he may have tended to 'feel' for the ball, but now an adjusted, compact and tight technique will hold him in good stead.

The first Test will be played on March 4-8, which will be followed by two more Test matches, three ODIs and a sole T20I.

Edited by Diptanil Roy