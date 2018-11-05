×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

History of International Cricket in Lucknow

Anant Srivastava
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
98   //    05 Nov 2018, 01:08 IST

Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

International cricket is set to make its return to Lucknow after 24 years. The city is ready to host the second game of India-Windies T20 series here at its newly built Ekana Cricket stadium.

The city has been a host to a few international games in the past. Lucknow had last hosted an international game in the year 1994 and has been deprived of cricket action since.

The history of international cricket in town dates back to 1952. Lucknow has hosted most of its matches at KD Singh 'Babu' stadium. KD Singh 'Babu' stadium, earlier known as 'Central Sports Stadium', is located in the heart of the city- Hazratganj. The stadium is located at the bank of the river Gomti and has suffered damage due to floods on a few occasions. Its poor infrastructure forced organizers to take away the men's cricket matches out of the town.

However, the organizing of Women's International cricket matches continued till 2005.

The city now has its new cricket ground that boasts of world-class facilities. Ekana Cricket Stadium is located on the outskirts of the city and is a part of Ekana Sports City. It is the second biggest stadium in the country after Kolkata's Eden Gardens and has a seating capacity of 50,000 people.

The ongoing T20 series is the first bilateral T20 series between India and West Indies at home since the ICC T20 World Cup semi-final encounter at Mumbai. As the city gets ready to taste its first T20I game, let's read about the history of International cricket in the city.

#1 India vs Pakistan 1952-53 (Pakistan's tour of India)

The first Test match in the city was played between India and Pakistan in 1952 at Lucknow University ground. Pakistan had just received the Test status and was on its tour to India for the first ever Test series.

Pakistan started its campaign of 5-match Test series from Delhi. For all Pakistani players except Abdul Kadar and Amir Elahi, it was their debut match. Both the players had represented India before partition. India defeated Pakistan at Feroz Shah Kotla and the action moved to Lucknow.

In the second Test, Pakistan defeated India by an innings and 44 runs to register their first ever Test win. However, India later won the series 2-1.

Indian team was captained by Lala Amarnath, and players like Polly Umrigar, Vinoo Mankad, Hanif Mohammed were the show-stoppers of the team.

#2 Pakistan vs Sri Lanka (MRF World Series tournament, 1989)

It was the first ODI game in the city and it was organized at KD Singh Babu stadium. It was the 14th game of the MRF World Series Tournament (Nehru Cup), where Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by six runs. Imran Khan was adjudged Man of the Match for his knock of 84 runs.

The atmosphere at the stadium was electric. In the absence of the Indian team, the local crowd supported Pakistan. The crowd honored their heroes Imran Khan, Wasim Akram and Javed Miandad with incessant cheers.

Javed Miandad was very impressed and even lauded the crowd for their spirit. He even expressed that if he ever organizes a benefit match, he would choose Lucknow as the venue for that game.

#3 India vs Sri Lanka (Sri Lanka's tour of India, 1994)

In 1994, KD Singh Babu stadium hosted its first and the city's second Test match. India played against Sri Lanka here in the first match of a 3-match Test series. The city was star-struck by the likes of Kapil Dev, Mohammad Azharuddin, Sanjay Manjarekar, Roshan Mahanama, Muttiah Muralidharan, and Arvinda de Silva.

The people were also excited to watch the young face of Indian Cricket- Sachin Tendulkar. And to their wish, Tendulkar scored a wonderful century (142) to provide his team the first-innings lead. He holds the record for the highest run scored at this ground.

Navjot Sidhu hit a record 8 sixes in a Test against Sri Lanka in 1994 at Lucknow
Navjot Sidhu hit a record 8 sixes in a Test against Sri Lanka in 1994 at Lucknow

But it was Navjot Singh Sidhu who gave this city its beautiful memories that are still fondly remembered. He too hit a century (124) but the highlights of his innings were the massive sixes. He struck eight sixes in his innings (the record for most sixes in a Test innings by an Indian) to bring the crowd to their feet.

Anil Kumble was the pick of the Indian bowlers and dismissed 11 batsmen in the game to claim the 'Man of the Match'. India won the match by an innings and 119 runs.

#4 Women's Cricket (Test Matches)

The venue has hosted Test teams from India, Australia, England, West Indies, and New Zealand. In total, 13 Test matches have been played at this venue.

The first Test was played between India and West Indies in 1976 and the last Test was played on 14 January 2002 between India and England. Both the matches had ended in a draw.

#5 Women's Cricket (ODI matches)

The venue has been a host to 8 ODI games between 1995-2005. The first ODI was played on 5 December 1995 between India and England. The hosts registered a 9-wicket win over England.

In the last match that was played on 1 December 2005, the Indian women's team registered a 4-wicket win over the England team. The Indian team was led by Mitali Raj and Anjum Chopra was adjudged Player of the Match for her knock of 71 runs.

The ground has also been host to various domestic matches of Ranji trophy and Duleep trophy over the years. It has also hosted several editions of the oldest summer cricket tournament of the country- Sheesh Mahal Trophy.

Topics you might be interested in:
India vs West Indies 2018 West Indies Cricket Indian Cricket Team Sachin Tendulkar Navjot Singh Sidhu T20
Anant Srivastava
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Anant hails from Lucknow and has played cricket at divisional, district and club level. He is simply a sports fanatic. He has a strong affinity for MotoGP but for him, nothing comes close to Cricket. He is a media/communication professional and yet he talks like a child when discussing cricket. Be prepared for endless chats on Cricket/MotoGP with him anytime over a cup of tea.
4 Batting records which make Virat Kohli the undisputed...
RELATED STORY
India-WI ODI series: A striking example of why cricket is...
RELATED STORY
India announce squad for final 3 ODIs, CSK star announces...
RELATED STORY
5 records which can be broken in India vs West Indies...
RELATED STORY
Virat Kohli: An alien amidst humans!
RELATED STORY
Kuldeep Yadav in the hunt to finish as the leading...
RELATED STORY
Stats: Virat Kohli creates history in the third ODI 
RELATED STORY
Best West Indies T20I XI that can defeat any team
RELATED STORY
Madhav Apte : A gentleman and a true all-rounder in life
RELATED STORY
Virat Kohli creates record for scoring maximum cumulative...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
1st Test | Thu, 04 Oct
IND 649/9
WIN 181/10 & 196/10
India win by an innings and 272 runs
IND VS WIN live score
2nd Test | Fri, 12 Oct
WIN 311/10 & 127/10
IND 367/10 & 75/0
India win by 10 wickets
WIN VS IND live score
1st ODI | Sun, 21 Oct
WIN 322/8 (50.0 ov)
IND 326/2 (42.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
WIN VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Wed, 24 Oct
IND 321/6 (50.0 ov)
WIN 321/7 (50.0 ov)
Match Tied
IND VS WIN live score
3rd ODI | Sat, 27 Oct
WIN 283/9 (50.0 ov)
IND 240/10 (47.4 ov)
Windies win by 43 runs
WIN VS IND live score
4th ODI | Mon, 29 Oct
IND 377/5 (50.0 ov)
WIN 153/10 (36.2 ov)
India win by 224 runs
IND VS WIN live score
5th ODI | Thu, 01 Nov
WIN 104/10 (31.5 ov)
IND 105/1 (14.5 ov)
India win by 9 wickets
WIN VS IND live score
1st T20I | Today
WIN 109/8 (20.0 ov)
IND 110/5 (17.5 ov)
India win by 5 wickets
WIN VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Tue, 06 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
3rd T20I | Sun, 11 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe Test Series 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
India v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
Australia v India Twenty20 Series 2018
India in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand ODI Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Test Series in UAE 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England Test Series 2018
Prime Minister's XI Game v South Africa 2018
Australia v South Africa ODI Series 2018
South Africa in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Australia v South Africa Twenty20 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Test Series 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
New Zealand A v India A Four-Day Series 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Four-Day Match in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions One-Day Series in UAE 2018
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us