England vs India 2018: Hits and Misses from the ODI series

Shankar Narayan FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST Top 5 / Top 10 208 // 18 Jul 2018, 10:56 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Joe Root and Virat Kohli were big positives

The white-ball leg of India's lengthy tour of England finished on Tuesday with the hosts convincingly winning the third ODI by eight wickets thanks to a second consecutive ton for Joe Root, who seems to have got his mojo back ahead of the Test series, that starts from the 1st of August at Edgbaston.

There were several players from both sides who had a memorable outing in the ODIs while there were others who didn't quite get going either with the bat or with the ball.

Here are the hits and misses from the series:

Joe Root

The mainstay of the England batting unit roared back to form after a poor start at Trent Bridge, scoring back-to-back hundreds at Lord's and Headingley to help his side win the series. The right-hander coming back to form will be a huge source of relief for the supporters of English cricket as they now look ahead to the start of a five-match Test series in August.

Virat Kohli

The Indian captain was one of the team's best performers during the course of the series, amassing two half-centuries and looking in ominous touch. The runs with the bat in this series would keep him in good stead as he looks forward to the much-anticipated and much-spoken about Test challenge next month.

Eoin Morgan

The England captain had the responsibility of lifting his side's depleted spirits following the loss at Nottingham and he did that splendidly, first calling it right at the toss in both the subsequent matches and then backing that with half-centuries in the second and the third games.

Kuldeep Yadav

The chinaman may have had a rough end to the ODI series, but he was one of India's best performers with the ball with eight wickets to his name. The exploits here and in the T20I series have certainly raised his chances of earning a call-up to the Indian Test setup for the five-match Test series, starting on the 1st of August.

Adil Rashid

The leg-spinner was excellent for his side right throughout the series with six wickets in three matches and was particularly impressive in the third game, when he put in a man-of-the-match performance to help England clinch the series 2-1.

Page 1 of 2 Next