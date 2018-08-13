Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
England vs India 2018: 2nd Test, Hits and Misses

173   //    13 Aug 2018, 19:27 IST
intro.jpg

After surrendering the first Test match from a winning position, a lot was expected from India, the number one ranked side in the world in the second Test. After being put into bat in cloudy conditions by Joe Root, the much famed Indian batting line-up folded in front of an in-form James Anderson.

None of the batsmen could withstand the tough conditions and the Indian innings lasted just 35 overs as they were bundled out for 107. In reply, Indian bowlers showed some great fight to restrict England to 131/5, before a match-winning partnership between Jonny Bairstow and Chris Woakes put the match beyond India’s reach. After declaring at a score of 396, the English bowlers resumed from where they had left off in the first innings.

Stuart Broad bowled a fiery spell to give England a 2-0 lead in the five-match series. Let us have a look at some of the hits and misses from the second Test match.

#1 Hit: James Anderson

anderson.jpg

The 36-year-old veteran set the match up beautifully for the hosts with a brilliant spell of fast bowling. Offering absolutely no freebies to the batsmen, Jimmy set the game rolling with a wonderful outswinger to remove Murali Vijay in the very first over of the match. That set the tone for the rest of the match.

Anderson bundled out India for just 107 runs with a spell of 5 wickets for just 20 runs. In the second innings as well, Anderson was right on the money. He removed both the openers and then came back to polish off the tail. His match figures of 9/43 did justice to the hard work he put in the game.

I was married to Sachin then fell in Love with Kohli now secretly dating AB
