Hong Kong Friendship Cup 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

Hong Kong will host Nepal in a one-off T20I match in the Hong Kong Friendship Cup 2024. The match will be played on Saturday, March 9, at the Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok, Hong Kong.

This is the first time Nepal have traveled to Hong Kong for a T20I series. Hong Kong will host Nepal and Papua New Guinea in a Tri-Series after the completion of the one-off T20I match. The Tri-Series starts on Sunday, March 10.

Nepal recently hosted the Netherlands and Namibia in a T20I Tri-Series. They played the final of the series against the Netherlands. The Netherlands won the match by four wickets after chasing down the target of 185 runs in 19.3 overs.

Hong Kong played their last T20I match against Qatar in a three-match series in Doha, winning the series by a 2-1 margin. Hong Kong won the last match of the series in a Super Over after the match ended in a tie.

Nepal are currently 16th in the ICC Men’s T20I Team Rankings. Hong Kong are in 21st place with 4621 rating points. Nepal have won the last two T20I matches against Hong Kong. Hong Kong last won a T20I match against Nepal in 2020 in the ACC Eastern Region T20 tournament.

Hong Kong vs Nepal Head to Head in T20I

Hong Kong and Nepal have played a total of seven T20I matches so far. Nepal have won four out of these seven matches, while Hong Kong have been victorious on three occasions.

Matches Played: 7

Hong Kong Wins: 3

Nepal Wins: 4

Hong Kong Friendship Cup 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Saturday, March 9

One-off T20I: Hong Kong vs Nepal - 11:00 AM

Hong Kong Friendship Cup 2024: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming: FanCode

Live Telecast: N/A

Hong Kong Friendship Cup 2024: Full Squads

Hong Kong

Anshuman Rath, Babar Hayat, Martin Coetzee, Nizakat Khan (c), Aizaz Khan, Anas Khan, Nasrulla Rana, Yasim Murtaza, Jamie Atkinson (wk), Zeeshan Ali (wk), Ateeq Iqbal, Ayush Shukla, Dhananjay Rao, Ehsan Khan.

Nepal

Aarif Sheikh, Rohit Paudel (c), Sundeep Jora, Bibek Yadav, Gulshan Jha, Kushal Bhurtel, Binod Bhandari (wk), Lokesh Bam (wk), Aakash Chand, Abinash Bohara, Karan KC, Pratis GC, Rashid Khan, Sagar Dhakal.

