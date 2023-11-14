Hong Kong Women's T20I Series 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The Hong Kong Women’s T20I Series 2023 will start on Wednesday, November 15, and will be organized by Cricket Hong Kong at the Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok.

A total of eight matches are scheduled to take place in this series, including a third-place play-off and final. Both the knockout matches will be played on Sunday, November 19.

A total of four teams - Hong Kong Women, Japan Women, Nepal Women, and Tanzania Women will participate in this series. Each team will face the other three teams once, and the top two teams will play the final. The bottom two will compete in the third-place play-off.

Hong Kong last played a T20I game in the Asian Games Women’s Cricket Competition. They have played seven T20I games against Japan and have won five. Against Nepal, the hosts won two out of five games. They will face Tanzania in a T20I game for the first time.

Japan have never played a T20I game against Nepal and Tanzania. Tanzania are the only team among the four in the top 20 in ICC Women’s T20I Rankings. They are one of the best-performing teams in Africa and will be facing the other three teams for the first time.

Hong Kong Women's T20I Series 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Wednesday, November 15

Nepal Women vs Tanzania Women - 7:00 AM

Hong Kong Women vs Japan Women - 11:30 AM

Thursday, November 16

Japan Women vs Tanzania Women - 7:00 AM

Hong Kong Women vs Nepal Women - 11:30 AM

Saturday, November 18

Japan Women vs Nepal Women - 7:00 AM

Hong Kong Women vs Tanzania Women - 11:30 AM

Sunday, November 19

3rd Place Play-off: TBC vs TBC - 7:00 AM

Final: TBC vs TBC - 11:30 AM

Hong Kong Women's T20I Series 2023: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming: FanCode App & Website

Live Telecast: N/A

Hong Kong Women's T20I Series 2023: Full Squads

Hong Kong Women

Yasmin Daswani, Georgina Bradley, Betty Chan, Mariko Hill, Marina Lamplough, Natasha Miles, Shanzeen Shahzad, Kary Chan, Mya Gardner, Iqra Sahar, Emma Lai, Maryam Bibi, Shing Chan, Hiu Ying Cheung, Elysa Hubbard, Ruchitha Venkatesh, Alison Siu

Japan Women

Ahilya Chandel, Ayumi Fujikawa, Hinase Goto, Akari Nishimura (wk), Kiyo Fujikawa, Elena Kusuda-Nairn, Nonoha Yasumoto, Meg Ogawa, Seika Sumi, Erika Toguchi-Quinn, Mai Yanagida

Nepal Women

Sita Rana Magar, Apsari Begam, Indu Barma, Rubina Chhetry, Suman Bist, Ishwori Bist, Khusi Dangol, Kabita Joshi, Kanchan Shrestha, Asmina Karmacharya, Sony Pakhrin, Puja Mahato, Bindu Rawal, Roma Thapa, Sabnam Rai, Samjhana Khadka, Sangita Rai, Kajal Shrestha (wk)

Tanzania Women

Saumu Hussein (wk), Sophia Jerome, Perice Kamunya, Fatuma Kibasu, Aisha Mohamed, Shufaa Mohamedi (wk), Mwapwani Mohamedi, Saum Mtae, Nasra Mohamedi, Hudaa Omary, Monica Pascal, Neema Pius, Mwanamvua Ushanga