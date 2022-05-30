How do the Black Caps fill Ross Taylor's void at No. 4?

Ross Taylor's long-held Test match role as New Zealand's second drop has come to an end as the Black Caps canvass their options for his ultimate replacement.

For many a fan, not seeing Taylor's name at No. 4 on a New Zealand scorecard will still seem bizarre, with the veteran amassing 302 international games in the 2010s.

Aryan Singh @14_aryanp Most International Matches played in 2010 decade by a player

1) Virat Kohli 386

2) Angelo Mathews 333

3) MS Dhoni 324

4) Rohit Sharma 302

Black Caps coach Gary Stead has given an indication of his team's plans, all but stating that Devon Conway is set to assume the role when they kick off their three-match series against England on June 2.

Conway is a rising star of international cricket, and he continues to add to his impressive cricketing CV. He has risen to the occasion of international cricket throughout the past year, putting his hand up for all positions - across all formats - in stunning fashion.

ICC @ICC



225 runs at 75 in ODIs

473 runs at 59.12 in T20Is

Conway has already played seven Tests for New Zealand - the first three as the opener against England last year, before batting at No. 3 in the home Test summer against South Africa and Bangladesh.

He averages 63.91 in Test cricket, also scoring a double-century on debut and two further centuries from just seven outings. A solid 46 in New Zealand's T20 World Cup semi-final victory will also be fondly remembered.

With Tom Latham and Will Young firming up as the preferred opening combination for the Test series, Conway further firms as the No. 4 option.

Young and Latham both opened for the Black Caps' warm-up match against Sussex this week, with neither of them losing their wickets throughout the game.

Henry Nicholls batted at No. 4 in New Zealand's most recent Test series - a 1-1 draw with South Africa at home in February 2022. But that was due to the absence of Kane Williamson, who was nursing an elbow injury at the time. His return will all but slide Nicholls back down to No. 5 (if he is deemed fit to play following a Covid-19 infection).

Any conjecture over Kane Williamson's retention of the No. 3 spot, or a potential move down to No. 4, was quickly dismissed by the Black Caps' coach.

“Kane’s got a pretty good record at number three,” Stead said from England on Tuesday, while speaking to the media.

“If it isn’t broke, don’t fix it – that seems to apply. Devon has obviously done well as an opener for us here last year, but Will Young has made a nice fist of it too.”

The Black Caps will be facing a fired-up England side who are fresh from appointing Brendon McCullum as head coach. Ironically enough, McCullum's first series in charge will be against his old side.

The three Tests will be played at Lord's, Trentbridge and Headingley

Full schedule of the Black Caps' tour of England:

First Test: June 2-6 at Lord's, London.

Second Test: June 10-14 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

Third Test: June 23-27 at Headingley, Leeds.

