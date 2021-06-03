3 records Devon Conway created on the first day of the Lord's Test 

Devon Conway wowed cricket fans with his brilliant batting performance on the opening day of the 2021 English summer. After receiving his maiden Test cap, Conway scored 136 runs off 240 deliveries on Day 1 of the Lord's Test between New Zealand and England.

The left-handed batsman, who once played for Somerset 2nd XI, brought his 'A' game to the table for the Black Caps at Lord's. He even registered his name on the Lord's honor boards on the very first day of his Test career.

Devon Conway opened the innings with Tom Latham and had a decent 58-run partnership with his partner. England picked up the wickets of Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor before the Black Caps touched 115.

Still, debutant Conway did not crumble under pressure. He held one end and stitched an unbeaten 132-run partnership with Henry Nicholls to guide New Zealand to 246/3 at the end of Day 1.

Conway hit 16 fours on the first day of his Test career and created some unique records in the process. Here are the top three records Conway created on Wednesday.

3. Devon Conway broke Sourav Ganguly's 25-year-old record

Former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly held the record for the highest score by a debutant in a Test at Lord's. The current BCCI president played a 131-run knock in his first Test match.

England wicket-keeper Matt Prior came close to breaking Ganguly's record in 2007. However, he ended on 126* on his Test debut. Devon Conway has now finally created a new record for the highest score by a debutant at Lord's.

Lord's is one of the most iconic cricketing venues in the world. It is the dream of every cricketer to play a Test at the stadium. Conway not only realized his dream of playing at Lord's but also broke a 25-year-old record in the process.

2. Devon Conway broke his skipper Kane Williamson's record

Devon Conway is playing his first Test under the leadership of Kane Williamson. The New Zealand captain will be delighted that his team's newest member has broken his own record.

Williamson scored 131 runs on his Test debut against the Indian cricket team in Ahmedabad. It became the highest score by a debutant Kiwi batsman while playing outside New Zealand.

However, the record has a new owner now. After crossing the 131-run mark, Conway broke Sourav Ganguly's 25-year-old record as well as Kane Williamson's 11-year-old record.

1. Devon Conway is the first cricketer to score a century at Lord's on the first day of his Test career

Century in debut Test in Lord's :



Harry Graham - 107 v 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿, 1893

J Hampshire - 107 v 🌴, 1969

Sourav Ganguly - 131 v 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿, 1996

A Strauss - 112 v 🇳🇿, 2004

Matt Prior - 126* v 🌴, 2007

Devon Conway - 102* v 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿, Today



Quite a few cricketers accomplished the feat of scoring a hundred while making their Test debut at Lord's. However, none of them could do so on the first day of the Test match.

Devon Conway has now become the only cricketer to record a ton on the first day of his Test career. This century will boost his confidence ahead of the ICC World Test Championship Final against India.

It will be interesting to see if Conway can touch the 150-run mark tomorrow. You can follow the live scorecard of the 1st Test between England and New Zealand here.

