How Brett Lee helped Trilok Nag realize his dream

Srihari FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Exclusive 238 // 30 Sep 2018, 12:59 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The 19-year-old pacer has already featured in a TNPL final

With 718 international wickets, Brett Lee has certainly made an impact on many in his illustrious international career. One particular player, who benefited from the former Australian pacer and his words of wisdom is teenage pace bowler Trilok Nag.

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda, the 19-year-old fast bowler recalls how praise from Lee helped convince his parents that he could make it as a professional cricketer. While many kids in India grow up aspiring to be a cricketer, not too many make it. That is often due to a variety of reasons but arguably one of the more common ones is the lack of support from home.

The story of Trilok Nag isn't too dissimilar from many as his parents wondered whether he should be concentrating on cricket full-time when most kids are studying and trying to get their degree. Even appearing on sports pages of national newspapers wasn't enough for them to be convinced but praise from Lee, his childhood idol and mentor during his first season of TNPL was enough to sway the tide in his favour.

"For me initially my mom was not that supportive, my dad thought this was my hobby," he recalls. "They were like it if this is not affecting your academics you can do it on the side. But when I started to do well and people started to talk about it and it went to my parent's ears, they were like okay 'our kid had got something in the sport why don't we give him a long rope and see how he does'."

Trilok admits that doing well at a young age and making an impact convinced them. He also admitted that learning from his role model wasn't too bad either.

"When I got selected for the first TNPL by Ruby, that was when a great mentor like Brett Lee also spoke high words about me and that is what made me do well and that is when my parents were also happy with it."

His bond with Brett Lee may have just been for a month it is one that he admits was "lucky" to have.

"He is my role model. It was really special. I don't think anyone's role model sits next to them talks to them but I was so grateful that it happened to me. I'm just lucky," the 19-year-old fondly recalls.

Although he only took up cricket at the age of 11, in less than seven years he has rapidly risen through the ranks. From playing school cricket and under-age cricket, he has now played for two TNPL teams, including this past season with Dindigul Dragons for whom he played in the TNPL 2018 final.

Ask him whether he was late to the party and he doesn't think he was at all. In fact, he believes that having parents who had second thoughts about him even taking up the sport professionally was a blessing in disguise for him.

"I had passion and took up the sport by myself rather than having parents who force their kids to take up cricket. For me, I like the sport and joined it at the age of 11. I don't think that's too late. It is just about who has the passion and hunger to do well they will do well eventually."

As a tall fast bowler, Trilok has always been able to generate good bounce off of any surface and he believes that his height has been a big advantage for him as he has made his way through the ranks.

"For me, it is actually a plus because I'm on the taller side and I am quick as well, compared to the other bowlers. Where they have to try another extra ball for them to get a wicket for me it is just a simple thing. I just have to come in and bowl fast. I think that's an advantage for me I just have to stick to my basics and I'm doing well so I'm happy with that," he adds.

The 19-year-old also admitted that he is consistently looking to bowl in a hard length and keep things simple. Although Dindigul Dragons lost the TNPL 2018 final, he admits that it was a special feeling just to be a part of it and he doesn't have major plans for the future just yet.

"It is special for me to play in the final. It is a big thing for a 19-year-old to be playing in the final. Hopefully, I can just continue what I am doing and it is better to have a goal in mind and let's see whether I reach it."

If he continues to develop at the rate that he is progressing in, it won't be too long before he is representing Tamil Nadu and is eyeing an IPL contract and thinking about representing his country. When that comes to pass, the fans will have Brett Lee to thank for adding to India's young fast bowling cartel.