How can England qualify for ICC World Test Championship final? 

England will play host to the inaugural ICC World Test Championship final. However, it seems like the fans at Lord's might not get to witness the home team in action in the summit clash. England currently holds the fourth rank in the standings with 68.7%.

The Joe Root-led outfit will play its final series against India this month. Unlike Australia, the England cricket team still has its fortune in its hands. However, they face the uphill task of defeating India away from home in order to secure qualification.

New Zealand 🆚 _______?



One spot is up for grabs for all of India, England, and Australia to make it to the ICC World Test Championship final.



The four Tests between India and England will decide the second finalist of the ICC World Test Championship. New Zealand has already qualified for the summit clash, while Australia's chances of sneaking into the top 2 are slim.

The Indian cricket team needs to win at least two Tests and not allow England to record more than one victory in the series to progress to the final. But, here's how England can set up another title clash with New Zealand at Lord's.

England's tough road to the ICC World Test Championship finale

Defeating India at home is a challenging task. However, the England cricket team had defeated the Indian side in an away series eight years ago. Hence, the English fans will still expect their team to give India a run for their money.

For England to qualify for the ICC World Test Championship final, Joe Root's men need to defeat India by 3-1, 3-0, or 4-0. If they cannot record three victories in the four Test matches, England's campaign will end.

India qualify if...

🇮🇳 2-0

🇮🇳 2-1

🇮🇳 3-0

🇮🇳 3-1

🇮🇳 4-0



England qualify if...

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 3-0

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 3-1

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 4-0



Australia qualify if...

🇮🇳 1-0

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 1-0

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 2-0

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 2-1

🤝 0-0

🤝 1-1

🤝 2-2#WTC21 — ICC (@ICC) February 2, 2021

Given that a depleted Indian team beat Australia at The Gabba recently, it is highly unlikely that England will be able to defeat a full-strength Indian squad. Still, a mathematical possibility of England qualifying for the finale exists.