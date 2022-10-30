India, Pakistan, South Africa, Bangladesh, Zimbabwe and the Netherlands are part of Group 2 in the T20 World Cup 2022's Super 12 round. Two out of these six nations will advance to the semifinals of the tournament.

Before the round began, fans felt that two teams out of India, Pakistan and South Africa would make it to the next round. Zimbabwe's surprise win against Pakistan boosted the African nation's chances of qualifying for the semifinals. Their chances were reduced again, though, as Zimbabwe lost to Bangladesh in their previous match.

Five teams of Group 2 are still alive in the race to the semifinals. The Netherlands have been virtually knocked out of the T20 World Cup 2022 as they have suffered three defeats in three matches. Before diving deep into the qualification scenario, here's a look at the points table first.

India have their fate in their own hands. Their remaining two matches are against lower-ranked teams Bangladesh and Zimbabwe. Given how India have performed so far in the T20 World Cup 2022, it should not be a surprise if the Men in Blue register victories in their last two matches and seal a semifinal berth.

At the moment, it looks like India and South Africa will be the two teams that progress to the semifinals from Group 2, but here is how India and Pakistan can make it to the final four.

Rain can help Pakistan join India in T20 World Cup 2022 semifinals

South Africa have earned five points from their three matches so far. They have two more matches left in the Super 12 stage. Their next match is against Pakistan on November 3 and their last game is against the Netherlands on Sunday.

If Pakistan beat South Africa by a big margin and the match between South Africa and the Netherlands is abandoned due to rain, the Asian side can progress to the next round on the basis of a superior net run rate.

Pakistan's last two matches are against South Africa and Bangladesh. If they win both the matches convincingly, they can finish with six points and then net run rate will decide the semifinalists.

Another way by which Pakistan can make it to the semifinals is by hoping that the Netherlands pull off an upset win against South Africa. If India win their two matches, South Africa lose against the Netherlands and Pakistan win their two games, then both India and Pakistan will advance to the semifinals.

The Netherlands are unlikely to defeat South Africa, but upsets have happened in the past. So one should not rule out the possibility of another surprise in the mega event.

How can Bangladesh qualify for T20 World Cup 2022 semifinals?

Bangladesh also have a chance of qualifying for the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinals. They are third in the points table right now with four points from three matches. Their last two matches are against India and Pakistan.

While Bangladesh will not start as the favorites to win any of the two games, they can advance to the next round if they win both the matches. Group 1 of Super 12 is called the 'Group of Death', but Group 2 has turned out to be an unpredictable one as well.

Meanwhile, South Africa will book themselves a place in the semifinals if they defeat Pakistan or the Netherlands. They have the easiest path to the next round among all the teams in Group 2.

