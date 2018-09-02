Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Describing a cricketer in 1 picture

Akshaykumar Sirsalewala
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
1.81K   //    02 Sep 2018, 14:12 IST

Image result for unforgettable cricket moment

A picture is worth 1000 words. Some pictures will forever be etched in our memory. Dhoni hitting the World Cup-winning six, Sehwag playing the upper cut, the stylish wristy flicks of VVS Laxman are all examples of sights every cricket fan has enjoyed.

What we have done is found out 1 picture, just 1 picture, which truly defined the cricketer. And trust me, summarizing 100 centuries in a single photo can be tough!

So excited to check out the collection? Here it begins...

Sourav Ganguly

Enter captionSourav Ganguly - The man who redefined aggression in Indian Cricket
Sourav Ganguly - The man who redefined aggression in Indian Cricket

If you are a cricket fan, there is one image which you might never ever forget - Sourav Ganguly removing his jersey in the Home of Cricket and waving it like a man possessed.

The Bengal Tiger, or more popularly known as the Prince of Kolkata, actually taught India how to win. His aggressive captaincy and in-your-face attitude won India several accolades. No wonder, even a decade after his retirement, he still remains a fan favorite!

1 / 7 NEXT
Akshaykumar Sirsalewala
CONTRIBUTOR
I am a Chartered Accountant by profession and currently pursuing MBA from IIM Kozhikode. When I am not studying, I am either watching cricket or reading about it. Sachin Tendulkar over Virat Kohli any day of the year.
