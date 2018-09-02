Describing a cricketer in 1 picture

A picture is worth 1000 words. Some pictures will forever be etched in our memory. Dhoni hitting the World Cup-winning six, Sehwag playing the upper cut, the stylish wristy flicks of VVS Laxman are all examples of sights every cricket fan has enjoyed.

What we have done is found out 1 picture, just 1 picture, which truly defined the cricketer. And trust me, summarizing 100 centuries in a single photo can be tough!

So excited to check out the collection? Here it begins...

Sourav Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly - The man who redefined aggression in Indian Cricket

If you are a cricket fan, there is one image which you might never ever forget - Sourav Ganguly removing his jersey in the Home of Cricket and waving it like a man possessed.

The Bengal Tiger, or more popularly known as the Prince of Kolkata, actually taught India how to win. His aggressive captaincy and in-your-face attitude won India several accolades. No wonder, even a decade after his retirement, he still remains a fan favorite!

