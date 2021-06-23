Stats: How the current Indian batting line-up has fared in the third innings of a Test

Team India is currently in the midst of a tricky phase in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand.

The Kiwis played with a lot of grit and seized a 32-run lead in their first innings. In doing so, they almost nullified the chances of an Indian win on the last day of the encounter.

At stumps on Day 5, India has already lost the wickets of openers Rohit Sharma (30) and Shubman Gill (8) and finished the day with 64/2 on the scoreboard.

A 4⃣-wicket haul 👌

Southampton memories 😊

That Conway catch 👏#TeamIndia pacer @MdShami11 discusses it all with fielding coach @coach_rsridhar post the Day 5 action of the #WTC21 Final. 👍👍 - By @RajalArora



Watch the full interview 🎥 👇https://t.co/7aLQJVrpBR pic.twitter.com/zu2XSv5Zat — BCCI (@BCCI) June 23, 2021

The onus will be on stalwarts Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, and Ajinkya Rahane to bail India out on the reserve day.

The pitch has shown no signs of deterioration yet as it rested for two days in between due to rain. So it will be an uphill battle for the Indian batsmen to counter New Zealand's pace attack on a decent pitch.

Ideally, India would not want to lose more than one wicket before Lunch on Day 6. That would give them enough confidence to move forward positively in the game and even accelerate if circumstances permit.

On that note, let us now look at the third innings batting record of Indian batters.

Stats of current Indian players while batting in third innings of a Test

Cheteshwar Pujara: Innings - 36 | Runs - 1278 | HS - 153 | Average - 38.73 | 50's - 8 |100's - 2

Virat Kohli: Innings - 41 | Runs - 1319 | HS - 104* | Average - 35.65 | 50's - 7 |100's - 3

Ajinkya Rahane: Innings - 34 | Runs - 1079 | HS - 126 | Average - 38.54 | 50's - 5 |100's - 3

Rishabh Pant: Innings - 7 | Runs - 106 | HS - 33 | Average - 15.14

Ravindra Jadeja: Innings - 18 | Runs - 303| HS - 68 | Average - 23.31 | 50's - 2 |100's - 0

Ravichandran Ashwin: Innings - 22 | Runs - 503| HS - 106 | Average - 27.94 | 50's - 3 |100's - 1

Cheteshwar Pujara average v pace in the last three years:



v Inswing - 24.76

v Outswing - 46.42#WTCFinal — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) June 22, 2021

Statistically, no one on the list has an outstanding record in the third innings. The three cornerstones of the Indian batting line-up Kohli, Rahane, and Pujara, have decent averages while batting in the third innings of a Test. They have to perform exceedingly well if India want to save the Test.

If the senior players provide a stable platform, an impact player like Rishabh Pant can impose himself and play freely at the other end. India could think of pulling off an unlikely victory if things pan out this way.

WinViz at the start of Day 6:



New Zealand - 19%

India - 8%

Draw - 73%#WTCFinal — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) June 23, 2021

Virat Kohli is arguably the best player against swing bowling in this line-up. So India's fortunes will depend heavily on his performance on the last day.

New Zealand will be hoping to pick up eight wickets quickly and enhance their chances of winning the WTC final. On the other hand, Team India will be looking to get to a strong position first before thinking about winning.

We are in for a riveting final day of play as practically all three outcomes are still possible.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar