Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Comparing Ravi Shastri with other coaches team India has had

Sachin Arora
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.10K   //    12 Sep 2018, 11:29 IST

England & India Net Sessions
Shastri during a net session

The recent debacle in England has put the focus back on Indian team's coaching staff. This series was marred by a lot of tactical errors from Indian team management, from the wrong selection to insufficient preparation.

This will spark a debate about the ability of the coach and his support staff. It is often said that a coach or a captain is as good as the team. Having said that, decisions which are taken in the dressing room are the responsibility of the team management and they cannot absolve themselves from the efficacy of those decisions.

There are bound to be comparisons from the predecessors. Let's see how good prior Indian coaches were, by looking at their track record since John Wright.

#1 John Wright (November 2000-April 2005)

Test winning percentage: 40%

ODI winning percentage: 52%

India's captain Sourav Ganguly, left and coach Joh
John Wright with Saurav Ganguly

John Wright was India's first foreign coach. He was a man of few words and possessed a calm demeanour. He was a former New Zealand opening batsman.

Wright formed an excellent partnership with Indian Captain Saurav Ganguly and together they took Indian Cricket from the low of the match-fixing saga to the high of winning Test matches abroad.

During his tenure, India played 52 Test matches out of which they won 21 matches and lost 15, which translates into a winning percentage of 40%. Talking about ODI's India won 68 matches out of 130 played and lost 56, ODI winning percentage translates into 52%.

#2 Greg Chappell (May 2005-April 2007)

Test winning percentage: 39%

ODI winning percentage: 51%


India Nets
Greg Chappell

Arguably, one of the most turbulent phases of Indian cricket, Greg Chappell's tenure had its highs and lows. India won a one day series in Pakistan and won their first ever test in South Africa, which were the high points of his tenure. His showdown with Saurav Ganguly and India's early exit from the 2007 World Cup were the low points of his tenure.

During his tenure, India played 18 Test matches out of which they won 7 matches and lost 4, which translates into a winning percentage of 39%. Talking about ODI's India won 32 matches out of 62 played and lost 27, ODI winning percentage translates into 51%.

1 / 6 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 England Cricket Indian Cricket Team Ravi Shastri Gary Kirsten Top 5 Coaches India vs England Cricket Stats | All Time Cricket Records
Sachin Arora
ANALYST
a chartered accountant, a theatre actor and a former club cricketer who still believes that test cricket is the only form of cricket which will survive the test of time. A keen follower of other sports and Indian athletes. A movie buff and an ardent fan of anybody who acts well which I believe is a rare commodity.
Why Ravi Shastri deserves a final chance
RELATED STORY
Senior India player lashes out at Ravi Shastri, questions...
RELATED STORY
Is it time to replace Ravi Shastri?
RELATED STORY
India coach Ravi Shastri hopes that his team can emerge...
RELATED STORY
Ganguly slams Shastri, Indian opener to play County...
RELATED STORY
Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri speak in final press...
RELATED STORY
Changes Team India can make in 2nd Test
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Ravi Shastri hints about KL...
RELATED STORY
India Team and coach divided over Ashwin's responsibility...
RELATED STORY
Former India selector and World Cup winner Sandeep Patil...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug
IND 329/10 & 352/7
ENG 161/10 & 317/10
India win by 203 runs
IND VS ENG live score
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug
ENG 246/10 & 271/10
IND 273/10 & 184/10
England win by 60 runs
ENG VS IND live score
5th Test | Fri, 07 Sep
ENG 332/10 & 423/8
IND 292/10 & 345/10
England win by 118 runs
ENG VS IND live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
India A v Australia A Four-Day Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us