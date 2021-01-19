“How the hell... I’ve never trusted the DRS” - Ian Chappell flays review system after 'umpire’s call' saves Cheteshwar Pujara

Former Australian captain Ian Chappell raised questions over the Decision Review System (DRS) after Indian batsman Cheteshwar Pujara narrowly survived a close lbw appeal because of the 'umpire’s call'.

Nathan Lyon rapped Cheteshwar Pujara on the front pad early on Day 5 at the Gabba, but the appeal was turned down by umpire Paul Wilson.

Since Cheteshwar Pujara hadn’t offered a shot, a confident Australia took the review. When a batsman doesn’t play the ball, the impact of the delivery when it hits the pad doesn’t have to be ‘in line’.

DRS ball-tracking speculated the ball to hit the top of leg stump. However, it concluded that less than 50% of the ball would have hit the stumps. The original umpire’s call stood, and Cheteshwar Pujara survived to fight another day.

However, an enraged Chappell was quoted as saying in a Fox Cricket report:

“The bulk of the ball is hitting the stumps, how can that be umpire’s call? That’s more than 50 per cent of the ball hitting the stumps, how the hell... I’ve never trusted the DRS and that’s even more reason not to trust it.”

Ian Chappell criticises Cheteshwar Pujara's methods

Ian Chappell also took a dig at Cheteshwar Pujara for ‘kicking’ the ball instead of using the bat. He said in this regard:

“Pujara has got to stop doing that. It’s a silly shot. Why do you jump out of your crease and then kick the ball? That’s why they give you that wooden thing before you go out to bat.”

Having survived the close call, Cheteshwar Pujara and Shubman Gill (91) featured in a second-wicket stand of 114.

Pujara was unbeaten on 43 off 168 balls as India went to Tea on Day 5at 183 for 3. They need 145 runs in the last session for a memorable win.

Rishabh Pant (10 not out) was giving company to Cheteshwar Pujara after stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane perished for a brisk 24 off 22 balls.

